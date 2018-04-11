Da Big Hoss Retired to Stud at Poplar Creek

Da Big Hoss , a multiple graded stakes-winning son of Lemon Drop Kid , has been retired to stud at Poplar Creek Horse Center near Bethel, Ohio. He will stand in 2018 for a private fee.

Gary and Mary West bred the 7-year-old stallion in Kentucky and raced him for his first 10 starts. Da Big Hoss later ended up in the hands of Skychai Racing and trainer Mike Maker, who won seven black-type stakes with him, including the grade 2 Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes on the Keeneland turf. He also won the Calumet Farm Kentucky Turf Cup Stakes (G3T), American St. Leger Stakes (G3T), and John B. Connally Turf Cup Stakes (G3T).

Da Big Hoss was sidelined by an ankle injury in April of 2017 and never made it back to the races. He retired with a 12-1-3 record from 22 starts and earnings of $1,551,696.

The Wests also raced Da Big Hoss's dam, Lady Struck Gold, a winning daughter of Touch Gold who produced four other winners. The mare has a 2-year-old colt by New Year's Day and delivered a colt by Bernardini this year.

Da Big Hoss is out of the same family as Ballylinch Stud sire Lope De Vega, who won the Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby, G1) and the Poule d'Essai de Poulains (French Two Thousand Guineas, G1).

