Gulfstream Names Peterman Official Starter

Steve Peterman has been named the official starter at Gulfstream Park and Gulfstream Park West.

Peterman has been the official starter at Turfway Park, Ellis Park, Calder Race Course and Indiana Grand. He also has been an assistant starter at Oaklawn, Keeneland and Churchill Downs.

A native of Belleville, Illinois, Peterman grew up around racing. His father worked the gates at Fairmount Park and Cahokia Downs before becoming a trainer and later a jockey's agent.

In 2013 Peterman made international headlines when he tracked down the one-eyed horse, Joseph the Catfish, who bolted from the track at Turfway and galloped across several major roads. Peterman tracked down the horse by grabbing the reins of the runaway horse after others from the track had stopped him from going onto I-75.

"We're happy to add Steve to our great teams at Gulfstream Park and Gulfstream Park West," said Gulfstream's General Manager Bill Badgett.

