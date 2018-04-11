Lemons Forever Named 2017 KY Broodmare of the Year

Lemons Forever, winner of the 2006 Kentucky Oaks (G1) and a multiple grade 1 producer, added a new accomplishment to her résumé April 11 when she was named the 2017 Kentucky Broodmare of the Year by the Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders.

The 15-year-old daughter of Lemon Drop Kid was represented in 2017 by Forever Unbridled, who won all three of her starts in graded stakes and ended the season with a half-length win in the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) over an extraordinarily deep field that included grade 1 winners Abel Tasman, Paradise Woods, Elate, Champagne Room, Romantic Vision, and Stellar Wind. The daughter of Unbridled's Song was named the Eclipse champion older dirt female for 2017.

A homebred raced by Charles Fipke, Forever Unbridled is the second grade 1 winner produced by Lemons Forever, whom Fipke bought for $2.5 million at the 2007 Keeneland November breeding stock sale. The mare is also the dam of Unbridled Forever, a full sister to Forever Unbridled who placed in the 2014 Kentucky Oaks, TVG Acorn Stakes (G1), and TVG Coaching Club American Oaks (G1) before finally achieving grade 1 status in the 2015 Ballerina Stakes.

Lemons Forever has produced four winners from five starters, who have amassed $4,426,585 in purses.

The annual KTOB Kentucky-bred champions awards Luncheon held at Keeneland bestowed state championship honors on 12 other Kentucky-breds, led by Horse of the Year and champion older dirt male Gun Runner , who was bred by Besilu Stables.

The 2017 KTOB Kentucky-bred champions and their breeders:

Four merit awards were presented to individuals for their contributions to the Kentucky Thoroughbred Industry.

P.A.B. Widener Trophy for KTOB Breeder of the Year: Clearsky Farms

Hardboot Breeders' Award, which pays tribute to distinctive but unsung breeders that help make up the backbone of our industry: Don M. Robinson

Charles W. Engelhard Award, which acknowledges a member of the media for outstanding coverage of the Thoroughbred industry: Anne Eberhardt Keogh and Enzina Mastrippolito

William T. Young Humanitarian Award, which distinguishes a person or organization in the Thoroughbred industry "who recognizes and promotes the human endeavor: Central Kentucky Riding for Hope

Also receiving awards were the top Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund (KTDF) money earners in 2017 in five separate categories.

KTDF Sire of the Year: Kitten's Joy

KTDF Earner of the Year: Res Ipsa (Deborah V. Wilson)

KTDF Owner of the Year: G. Watts Humphrey Jr.

KTDF Trainer of the Year: Ian Wilkes

KTDF Breeder of the Year: Calumet Farm

Recipients of the 2017 KTOB Kentucky-bred champion awards were voted on by the full membership of KTA/KTOB. The KTDF category leaders were tabulated using purse money won at Kentucky racetracks in 2017. KTOB merit-award recipients were voted on by the KTA/KTOB board of directors.