Lone Sailor Breezes Four Furlongs at Churchill Downs

TwinSpires.com Louisiana Derby (G2) runner-up Lone Sailor returned to the work tab April 11 at Churchill Downs with a half-mile breeze in :47 4/5, his first major tune-up in preparation for the $2 million Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1).

With jockey James Graham aboard, the Majestic Warrior colt ran splits of :12 and :24 and galloped out to five furlongs in 1:00 3/5.

"He's just doing things nice and easy," said trainer Tom Amoss. "The track is pretty fast this morning, but he's doing things in hand."

Owned by Gayle Benson's G M B Racing, Lone Sailor carries the city of New Orleans on his shoulders into the first Saturday in May. Benson and her late husband, Tom, are the longtime owners of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans. Tom died nine days before the Louisiana Derby.

"Mr. Benson is a New Orleanian," Amoss said. "He speaks like us, he thinks like us, and has given New Orleans so much with the Saints. Everyone feels a connection to him in town. By us giving him a second-place finish in the Louisiana Derby, I really feel that there is an opportunity, in a very small way, to give something back to Gayle and the Saints' family."

Amoss confirmed Graham will have the call on Lone Sailor in the Kentucky Derby.

"I'm really looking forward to the Derby," Graham said. "Tom is a great trainer to ride for. I'm really excited. (Lone Sailor) worked really well this morning by himself and galloped out strong. He's doing really well."

In addition to Lone Sailor, there are four other likely Kentucky Derby starters stabled on the Churchill Downs backstretch: Bravazo (trainer D. Wayne Lukas), Flameaway (Mark Casse), Free Drop Billy (Dale Romans), and Promises Fulfilled (Romans).

Training hours at Churchill Downs are 5:30-10 a.m., with renovation breaks at 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Derby and Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) horses will have an exclusive training window beginning April 21 through May 3 from 7:30-7:45 a.m.