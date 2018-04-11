Alltech, Transylvania University to Host Genomics Talk

"Racing to the Future: Using Genomics to Improve Horse Health" will reveal the latest findings in groundbreaking research that studies the genetic traits driving horse health and performance.

The April 25 discussion will explore how genomic research offers a better understanding of breeds, disease resistance and treatment. Equestrians, scientists and the merely curious are invited to gain a better understanding of the equine genetics field. The lecture is free and open to the public.

WHO: Dr. Samantha Brooks, noted equine researcher, headlines this exploration of the use of genomics tools to improve horse health. Brooks currently serves as assistant professor of equine physiology in the Department of Animal Sciences at the University of Florida, and she previously oversaw the equine biology and management course at Cornell University. A lifelong horse enthusiast, Brooks followed her passion into equine research. After earning a bachelor's degree in agricultural biotechnology from the University of Kentucky, she remained at UK to study at the Gluck Equine Research Center and earned a Ph.D. in veterinary science.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 6 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Mitchell Fine Arts Center, Transylvania University

MORE: This event is part of Down to a Science, a lecture series presented by Alltech and Transylvania University. The collaboration aims to make science accessible and relatable for everyone, promoting a scientific dialogue within the local community. For more information, contact Julie Martinez at jmartinez@transy.edu or (859) 281-3617.

