TCA Co-Beneficiary of Derby, Oaks Handicapping Benefit

Thoroughbred Charities of America (TCA) has been named the co-beneficiary of the Charitable Impact Group's Kentucky Oaks and Derby Handicapping Benefit Dinner presented by LUXAIR Jets. The event will be held in the newly renovated courthouse in downtown Lexington April 30 at 6:30 p.m.

NBC racing analyst Randy Moss will host a panel of handicappers including Daily Racing Form's Mike Watchmaker and Mike Welsch, and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey. Limited tickets are still available and can be purchased at charitableimpactgroup.org. Tickets include cocktails, dinner, and both a live and silent auction.

"TCA is honored to be named a co-beneficiary of his year's Derby Handicapping Dinner," said Erin Crady, executive director of TCA. "The Charitable Impact Group is comprised of hard-working and dedicated individuals that aim to raise as much money as possible for charitable causes. We applaud their efforts and appreciate their support of TCA."

In addition to LUXAIR Jets, event sponsors include Daily Racing Form and BB&T. Other beneficiaries include the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF), Camp Horsin' Around, and the Bluegrass Sports Commission.

TCA's mission is to provide a better life for Thoroughbreds, both during and after their racing careers, by supporting qualified repurposing and retirement organizations and by helping the people who care for them. TCA distributes grants to several categories of Thoroughbred-related nonprofits including rehabilitation, retraining, rehoming and retirement organizations; backstretch and farm employee programs; equine-assisted therapy programs; and research organizations. Since its inception in 1990, TCA has granted over $22 million to more than 200 charities. From 2000-2016, more than 95% of TCA's expenditures were allocated to program services including direct grants. TCA is the charitable arm of the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association (TOBA).

The Charitable Impact Group (CIG) was established in 2014 to create awareness of and financially support charities committed to the welfare of children and equine athletes.

