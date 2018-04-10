Kyllachy Colt Tops Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sale

Plenty of international buyers and a number of new faces descended on Goffs UK for the Doncaster breeze-up sale April 10, resulting in 13 lots selling in excess of £100,000.

The sale saw buyers in attendance from around the world including America, Asia, the Middle East, and throughout Europe. With every lot entered in the €1 million Swedish Derby and Oaks Series, 13 lots sold to Scandinavian interests, while buyers from Spain and Italy were also successful.

While the aggregate £5,478,000 (US$7,740,414) for 136 sold increased over the total £5,403,000 paid for 120 a year ago, the average of £40,280 ($56,915) was down 11.7% from the £45,025 figure in 2017 and the median declined 15% from £30,000 to £25,500 ($36,032). With 182 offered, this year's clearance rate was 74.7%, compared with 90% of the 134 through the ring selling last year.

Topping the sale was Bansha House Stables' Kyllachy colt (Lot 111), purchased by Michael O'Callaghan for £220,000 ($310,860). Produced from the Gone West mare Westerly Air, the colt is a half brother to a multiple listed stakes-placed runner in Macau, and is from the female family of grade 2 winner Midnight Line and group 1 winners Together and An Vermeer (IRE). Con Marnane's Bansha House previously sold the 2016 Royal Ascot group 2 Norfolk Stakes winner and sire, Prince Of Lir, at the Goffs breeze-up auction.

Three lots sold for £200,000 or more, with Oaks Farm Stables' Toronado filly (Lot 31) selling to Blandford Bloodstock for £210,000 ($296,730), while Brown Island Stables' Showcasing colt (Lot 89) went to the bid of the Cool Silk Partnership and Stroud Coleman Bloodstock, who also purchased Prince Of Lir for £200,000.

"We marketed this sale extensively and traveled worldwide to attract an international buying bench and we achieved that. It was wonderful to welcome a number of new faces to the breeze-up sale," said Goffs UK managing director Tony Williams. "Trade was strong throughout the day and the increase in this year's number of six-figure lots demonstrates the strength at the top of the market. The old adage 'breeze well, sell well' was clearly evident.

"We would like to thank our vendors for sending what was a quality catalog of 2-year-olds, and we wish our buyers all the best and hope to see them at Royal Ascot in June."