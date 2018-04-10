Owner Conference Set For Breeders’ Cup Week

OwnerView announced today that the fifth Thoroughbred Owner Conference will be held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., from Tuesday, October 30, through Thursday, November 1, 2018. As with the past two conferences, the conference will coincide with the Breeders' Cup World Championships, which are scheduled to be held November 2-3 at Churchill Downs.

The goal of the Thoroughbred Owner Conference, which is co-hosted by OwnerView and BloodHorse, is to educate, inform, and entertain new, prospective, and current Thoroughbred owners through a series of panels and social events. At this year's conference, panels will include discussions pertaining to buying Thoroughbreds at public auction, state incentive programs, international racing experiences, veterinary issues, and aftercare. The full schedule of events is available at ownerview.com.

In addition to the panels, conference attendees will have the opportunity to attend Breeders' Cup events such as the post-position draw and reception on Monday, October 29, and workouts from the Breeders' Cup Trackside Breakfast Marquee on Tuesday morning. Attendees will also be able to tour farms in the Lexington Bluegrass region and are invited to an evening reception at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

"We are thrilled to bring the Thoroughbred Owner Conference to the home of the Kentucky Derby for the first time, and we are thankful to Churchill Downs for their support of this initiative," said Gary Falter, project manager for OwnerView. "Feedback from attendees has shown that prior conferences have effectively engaged and educated new and prospective Thoroughbred owners, and we look forward to continuing that trend in Louisville."

Registration for the conference is now open. The host hotel is the Louisville Marriott Downtown, and special rates are available to those attending the conference. More information about the conference, registration and hotel accommodations is available at ownerview.com.

Following the fourth Thoroughbred Owner Conference, which was held in Del Mar, Calif., in the week leading up to the 2017 Breeders' Cup, OwnerView conducted a survey of past attendees to gauge their Thoroughbred holdings and find out how they would rate the conference in fulfilling its intended mission to provide resources to encourage Thoroughbred ownership. Some of the findings of the survey include:

• 90% of respondents gave the conference a positive rating in fulfilling its mission.

• 78% of respondents who are considering ownership said the owner conference assisted them in deciding to become an owner.

• 70% of new owners said their Thoroughbred holdings have increased since attending the conference.

• 59% of those with increased Thoroughbred holdings said the owner conference had an impact on increasing their investments.

OwnerView is a joint effort spearheaded by The Jockey Club and the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association to encourage ownership of Thoroughbreds and provide accurate information on aspects of ownership such as trainers, public racing syndicates, the process of purchasing and owning a Thoroughbred, racehorse retirement, and owner licensing.

The need for a central resource to encourage Thoroughbred ownership was identified in the comprehensive economic study of the sport that was commissioned by The Jockey Club and conducted by McKinsey & Company in 2011. The OwnerView site was launched in May 2012.

Additional information about OwnerView is available at ownerview.com or by contacting Gary Falter at gfalter@jockeyclub.com or 937-329-4606.

