Chester and Mary Broman Repeat as Top 2017 NY Breeders

When the top New York breeder and New York-bred horse of the year were announced at the annual awards banquet of the New York Thoroughbred Breeders, Inc. (NYTB), the names were familiar. Chester and Mary Broman were named the state's outstanding breeders for the second straight year and fifth time overall. Mind Your Biscuits, the 2016 New York-bred horse of the year, was once again the voters' pick for the top honors in 2017.

NYTB's awards banquet was held on April 9at the Saratoga National Golf Club in Saratoga Springs, New York. Sponsored by the New York State Thoroughbred Breeding and Development Fund, the event was emceed by Richard Migliore, a former champion New York jockey and now a racing analyst for XBTV. All New York-bred divisional champions and horse of the year were chosen by a ballot of New York turf writers, handicappers, chart callers and racing analysts conducted by NYTB.

Chester and Mary Broman, whose names are synonymous with New York breeding and racing success, won seven stakes races in 2017 with their homebreds, led by Bar of Gold who ran a huge race at odds of 66-1 to win the grade 1 Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint at Del Mar.

Highway Star, another Broman standout, took the Grade 2 Ruffian Stakes, Gallant Bloom Handicap and Grade 3 Distaff. Haul Anchor and Held Accountable also picked up stakes victories last year. In all, the Bromans won 71 races with their New York-breds and earned $3,746,914 in purses. The couple won the outstanding breeders award previously in 2004, 2011, 2014 and 2016.

Horse of the Year Mind Your Biscuits (Posse), who was bred by Jumping Jack Racing LLC, won his second start of 2017 on the biggest stage of all, when he scored a wide-trip much-the-best victory in the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen at Meydan Racecourse. In July he also won the grade 2 Belmont Sprint Stakes. The chestnut cemented his claim to excellence just last month when he repeated in the Golden Shaheen and became the richest New York-bred in history with earnings of $3,719,286, overtaking the mark of $3,529,412 set by Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide. Chad Summers, who trains Mind Your Biscuits, is also a co-owner in a partnership that consists of Head of Plains LLC, J Stables LLC, Michael Summers, Dan Summers and Michael Kisber.

Mind Your Biscuits was also voted Champion New York-Bred Male Sprinter and Champion New York-Bred Older Dirt Male. The other multiple winner of the night was the Bromans' Bar of Gold, who was voted Champion New York-Bred Female Sprinter and Older Dirt Female.

Also honored on Monday were the most successful jockey and trainer of New York-breds in 2017. Linda Rice was the top trainer with 72 New York-bred wins, three stakes victories and $3,520,844 in New York-bred earnings. Rice was named outstanding trainer five times before (2009, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2015).

Irad Ortiz, Jr. ended the year atop the New York-bred jockey rankings with 139 New York-bred wins, 11 stakes victories and $8,725,595 in New York-bred earnings. Irad won the award in 2013 and 2016, while younger brother Jose picked up the hardware in 2014 and 2015.

A complete list of New York's 2017 equine and human honorees follows:

Horse of the Year, Champion Older Dirt Male, Champion Male Sprinter: Mind Your Biscuits

CH, C, foaled March 15, 2013 (Posse—Jazzmane, by Toccet)

Breeder: Jumping Jack Racing LLC

Owner: J Stables LLC, Head of Plains Partners, Summers et al

Trainer: Chad Summers

Champion Female Sprinter, Champion Older Dirt Female: Bar of Gold

DK B/, M, foaled February 9, 2012 (Medaglia d'Oro—Khancord Kid, by Lemon Drop Kid)

Breeder/Owner: Chester Broman & Mary R. Broman

Trainer: John C. Kimmel

Champion 2-Year-Old Male: Therapist

CH, C, foaled May 22, 2015 (Freud—Lady Renaissance, by Smart Strike)

Breeder: Oak Bluff Stable, LLC & C. Clement

Owner: Oak Bluff Stables

Trainer: Christophe Clement

Champion 2-Year-Old Filly: Pure Silver

GR/RO, F, foaled April 1, 2015 (Mission Impazible—Jehan, by Forest Wildcat)

Breeder: Twin Creeks Farm

Owner: Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Champion 3-Year-Old Male: Twisted Tom

CH, G, foaled April 1, 2014 (Creative Cause—Tiffany Twisted, by Thunder Gulch)

Breeder: Dr. William B. Wilmot & Dr. Joan M. Taylor

Owner: Cobra Farm, Inc., R R Partners and Head of Plains Partners LLC

Trainer: Chad C. Brown

Champion 3-Year-Old Filly: Fifty Five

B, F, foaled April 22, 2014 (Get Stormy—Soave, by Brahms)

Breeder: Empire Equines, LLC

Owner: Peter M. Brant

Trainer: Chad C. Brown

Champion Turf Male: Disco Partner

GR/RO, H, foaled May 15, 2012 (Disco Rico—Lulu's Number, by Numerous)

Breeder: Patricia Generazio

Owner: Patricia Generazio

Trainer: Christophe Clement

Champion Turf Female: Fourstar Crook

B, M, foaled February 15, 2012 (Freud—Avril a Portugal, by D'Accord)

Breeder: Kathleen M. Feron

Owner: Michael Dubb, Bethlehem Stables LLC and Gary Aisquith

Trainer: Chad C. Brown

Broodmare of the Year: Jazzmane (Toccet—Alljazz, by Stop the Music), dam of Mind Your Biscuits

Breeder of the Year: Chester and Mary Broman

Trainer of the Year: Linda Rice

Jockey of the Year: Irad Ortiz Jr.

