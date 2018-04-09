Justify Jumps to the Top of the NTRA 3-Year-Old Poll

Undefeated Justify took over the top spot on the NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll, and will likely be favored in the May 4 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) after winning the April 7 Santa Anita Derby (G1) by three lengths over Bolt d'Oro, who had topped the poll for the first 10 weeks.

Trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith for owners China Horse Club International, Head of Plains Partners, Starlight Racing, and WinStar Farm, the lightly raced Justify earned 21 first-place votes (out of 46) and 424 points overall in the poll released April 9.

Audible held the second spot on the basis of his April 2 Xpressbet.com Florida Derby (G1) score, while last year's champion 2-year-old Good Magic reestablished his elite form, winning the April 7 Toyota Blue Grass (G2) at Keeneland and jumped to third in the poll.

Bolt d'Oro dropped to fourth after his first loss this year, finishing 6 1/2 lengths clear of the Santa Anita Derby third-place finisher.

Vino Rosso moved to eighth after his victory in Saturday's Wood Memorial presented by NYRA Bets (G2) at Aqueduct Racetrack. His trainer, Todd Pletcher, also trains Audible and is poised to start four in the Derby.

In the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll for horses of all ages, Army Mule emerged as a force to be reckoned with at middle distances after winning the seven-furlong Carter Handicap (G1) by 6 1/4 lengths in his stakes debut. Seventh on the Top Thoroughbred Poll, the 4-year-old colt will likely run next in the Metropolitan Handicap (G1), known as the "Met Mile," on Belmont Stakes Day.

The NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes Nov. 5 after the Breeders' Cup.