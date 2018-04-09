Trainer Jason Servis Notches 1,000th Win

Trainer Jason Servis notched his 1,000th career win Sunday at Gulfstream Park, reaching the milestone with Meant Tobe Mine in the ninth race.

The 61-year-old native of Charles Town, W.Va. was not present to witness Meant Tobe Mine's win, but he has been a frequent visitor to winner's circles since the day in March 2002 that he saddled his first winner (Hattab Be You) at Aqueduct. Some of his top horses include grade 1 winner Firenze Fire, and grade 2 winners Hangover Kid and Actress.

The brother of trainer John Servis has scored at a 23% win rate from 4,273 starters.

Meant Tobe Mine, the 2-5-favorite ridden by Nik Juarez, sped five furlongs on turf in :56.07 seconds to win the optional claiming allowance by 10 1/2 lengths. Meant Tobe Mine was the second winner for the spring/summer meet for Servis, who won at a 34% clip during the Championship Meet by scoring with 18 of 53 starters.