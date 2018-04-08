Gas Station Sushi Victorious in Return to Racing

Making her stakes debut in just her second career start off a layoff, Gas Station Sushi scored a 1 1/2-length victory in the $150,000 Beaumont Stakes Presented by Keeneland Select (G3) for 3-year-old fillies at Keeneland April 8.

Gas Station Sushi had sparked interest on the Southern California circuit as a promising 2-year-old. But after winning her Aug. 6 debut by 3 1/2 lengths in a 6 1/2-furlong maiden special weight on dirt, the Into Mischief filly was given time off when she had an ankle chip removed.

With her last race over eight months ago, trainer Richard Baltas said in the days leading up to the race he would be disappointed if she did not win.

The near seven-furlong Beaumont drew a field of nine fillies that included Matron Stakes (G3) winner Happy Like a Fool and previously undefeated Schuylerville Stakes (G3) winner Dream It Is. Baltas' assistant trainer David Meah said having a work over the local surface gave them an advantage.

"I think it was key," Meah said. "It helped that she got a good feel of (the track), and she (was) quite confident having a go over it."

Breaking slow and running in fifth early, Gas Station Sushi bided her time behind pacesetter Uppercut, who carved out fractions of :22.50 and :45.41 through a half-mile. Dream It Is pressed the pace, staying within a length of the leader. Looking for running room on the turn, jockey Corey Nakatani angled out Gas Station Sushi five wide. Once in the stretch, she came on even terms with Uppercut and Dream It Is, who got a head in front.

As the three neared the final sixteenth, Dream It Is faltered, and Kelly's Humor rallied in deep stretch to pass Uppercut. But she was unable to keep up with the winner, who opened up and finished in 1:26.77.

As the 2-1 favorite, Gas Station Sushi paid $6.20, $4.80, and $3.80. Runner-up Kelly's Humor returned $9.60 and $5.80, and Uppercut held on for third by a neck over Happy Like a Fool to pay $4.40.

"She's a special filly," Nakatani said. "(Sitting off the pace) wasn't the plan. She didn't get away great. I was trying to sit in and be patient with her. I have such high (regard for) her. I told (Meah), 'Don't worry about where she is. I think she can do anything,' and she proved today she can overcome adversity and put in her run."

Bred by Spendthrift Farm, Gas Station Sushi is the fifth winner from five foals to race out of the graded stakes-placed Five Star Daydream.