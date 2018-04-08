Unique Bella, winner of the grade 1 La Brea Stakes, works April 8 at Santa Anita

Zoe Metz

Unique Bella Logs Final Breeze for Apple Blossom

Big gray filly breezed as she always does—easy and fast.

The big gray filly did as she always does the morning of April 8 at Santa Anita Park.

In her final work for the April 13 Apple Blossom Handicap (G1), Don Alberto Stable's Unique Bella breezed with power and grace and covered four furlongs in :46 4/5 Sunday under the watchful eye of Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer.

The half-mile time was the fastest of 63 at the distance on the Santa Anita main track. The average time was :49.68 for the distance, and the second fastest drill was in :47 3/5 by Tough But Nice.

The Santa Anita clockers timed the 4-year-old Tapit  filly's gallop out to five furlongs under exercise rider Edgar Rodriguez in :59 4/5, which equaled the fastest five-furlong works Sunday for that distance, set by fellow grade 1 winner City of Light and Brighton Boy. The clockers also caught Unique Bella's first three furlongs in :34 4/5, which bested the fastest three-furlong work by two full seconds.

"She's a nice, big, strong filly and had a nice breeze today," noted Hollendorfer, who said Unique Bella will ship to Oaklawn Park the morning of April 11.

After Unique Bella's victory Dec. 26 in the seven-furlong La Brea Stakes (G1), which sealed champion female sprinter honors, she stretched out to two turns in the Santa Maria Stakes (G2) and dominated a short field to win by nine lengths.