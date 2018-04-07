Fatale Bere Breaks Through in Providencia

Fatale Bere has given a good account of herself since she moved from France to Southern California in the fall of 2017, but she put it all together April 7 at Santa Anita Park.

With an ideal stalking trip under jockey Joel Rosario, who was riding the Pedro the Great filly for the first time, Fatale Bere powered by favored Paved in mid-stretch, continued her charge to the wire, and passed pacesetter Ms Bad Behavior in the final sixteenth to win by 1 1/2 lengths.

"The key was the first part of the race," winning trainer Leonard Powell said of the trip for Fatale Bere, who finished fifth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T) two starts back and was only beaten 2 1/2 lengths. "Joel did a great job of getting her to relax, and when she's like that, she's got a huge turn of foot."

Ms Bad Behavior went straight to the lead under jockey Kent Desormeaux, set fractions of :23.75, :47.78, and 1:12.34 through six furlongs, and dug in late on the inside late, but could not hold off Fatale Bere. The last-out China Doll stakes winner finished 2 1/4 lengths clear of Paved, who edged Pulpit Rider for third.

"She ran through the wind," Desormeaux said. "I don't know how this horse beat me. True congratulations to the winner, because I was flying."

Fatale Bere, who won the Oct. 9 Surfer Girl Stakes at Del Mar in her U.S. debut following a pair of wins and a stakes placing in her native France, finished off the 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.48 to earn her first graded victory.

"Leonard just told me to just let the horse relax," Rosario said of the stalking trip in fourth most of the way around the Santa Anita turf course. "Those were my only instructions. I just found a good spot, had (her) relax, and let the horse do the rest. (She) started to pick it up on the turn and had a great burst of speed to overtake the other two."

Paved, who went off at 7-5 in the field of eight, off a victory over males in the El Camino Real Derby at Golden Gate Fields, raced about a length off the pace on the outside of Ms Bad Behavior through much of the race, but lacked a late kick.

Behind Pulpit Rider came Lexington Grace, Treasuring, Retro, and Deep Breath, to complete the order of finish.

"I wish we could've been covered up, but on paper it looked like we'd be a little closer," said Paved's jockey, Drayden Van Dyke. "She was in relaxed-chase mode and she ran OK, but she's better off when she can get back off the pace."

Bred in France by SNC Ragnier and San Gabriel Inv., out of the Suamarez mare Mofa Bere, Fatale Bere now has four wins from seven starts and $212,619 in earnings.