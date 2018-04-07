Monomoy Girl Runs Away With the Ashland

Getting up early hasn't been a problem for trainer Brad Cox since filly Monomoy Girl arrived in his barn last year, and the alarm clock won't be a problem in the coming weeks as he prepares her for a start in the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) at Churchill Downs.

Monomoy Girl delivered an "all systems go" performance in the $500,000 Central Bank Ashland Stakes (G1) April 7 at Keeneland, cruising through :24-second fractions early before opening up in the turn without much urging from Florent Geroux on her way to a 5 1/2-length romp.

Monomoy Girl, ch, 3/f

Tapizar — Drumette, by Henny Hughes Owner: Michael Dubb, Monomoy Stables, LLC, (Sol Kumin) The Elkstone Group LLC (Stuart Grant) and Bethlehem Stables LLC (Michael J. Caruso)

Breeder: FPF LLC & Highfield Ranch (KY)

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Tapizar stands at Gainesway for $12,500 (2018). Sale History

KEESEP2016 • $100,000 • Consignor: Gainesway, agent • Buyer: BSW Bloodstock/Liz Crowe, agent.

Cox, who grew up near Churchill Downs, said the coming weeks will be special.

"I've been doing this on my own I guess 12 or 13 years, and she's a special filly. We kind of figured that out last fall," Cox said. We thought she obviously could get us our first grade 1, and it's worked out really well. She makes it easier to get up in the morning, there's no doubt about that."

Michael Dubb, Monomoy Stables, The Elkstone Group, and Bethlehem Stables' Monomoy Girl picked up her fifth win in six starts and secured the first top-level score for her trainer and her sire, Tapizar . She was already the Gainesway-based sire's first graded stakes winner after opening her 3-year-old season Feb. 17 with a clear victory in the Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

After enjoying a clear lead through a half-mile in :47.98 and six furlongs in 1:12.62, Geroux said he was trying to keep her focused in the turn. She responded, quickly pulling clear of her six rivals and completing 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.74. Cox is looking forward to Churchill Downs.

"It means a lot. I grew up two blocks from Churchill Downs," Cox said. "It's my home track, kind of our home base. She's familiar with that track ... so moving forward, it's huge."

Geroux said he was trying to keep the filly busy into the lane "because she looks around so much. ... She's a very nice filly—was the best horse coming into the race, and she won."

Monomoy Girl returned $2.60, $2.10 and $2.10 as the 2-5 favorite. Second-choice Eskimo Kisses, runner-up in the Twinspires.com Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) last out, rallied for second and returned $3.20 to place and $2.40 to show. Patrona Margarita finished third and paid $3.20 to show.

Monomoy Girl started her career with a pair of wins on turf before trying dirt in her stakes debut, where she delivered a 6 1/2-length score in the Rags to Riches Stakes in late October at Churchill. She closed the season losing by a neck in the Golden Rod Stakes (G2) at the Louisville track, her lone blemish.

Bred in Kentucky by FPF and Highfield Ranch, Monomoy Girl is one of three starters, all winners, out of the winning Henny Hughes mare Drumette, a half sister to grade 3 winner Drum Major.