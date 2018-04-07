Bound for Nowhere Bounds Home in Shakertown

Wesley Ward-owned and -trained Bound for Nowhere stalked the 73-1 frontrunning Latent Revenge early, then blew away the field to win Keeneland's Shakertown Stakes (G2T) April 7. The 4-year-old son of The Factor covered the 5 1/2 furlongs on turf in 1:03.77, finishing four lengths ahead of Bucchero.

"He's a wonderful colt," Ward said. "I'm blessed to have him. I saw him when he was young, fell in love with him, and bought him. I'm so happy everything is coming together. Hopefully, we have a big year.

"There's nothing like winning at Keeneland. It's my favorite track in the world. If you're going to win here, you better have a good horse. Hopefully today, this guy showed he is, and we'll go back to England to represent Keeneland and the United States if he comes out of this good and sound, and hopefully get lucky."

Disco Partner finished third, another 2 1/4 lengths back. The son of Disco Rico, breaking from post 11, was making his season debut after a third-place finish in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T), where he was beaten a half-length.

"I got a good trip into the turn," said Disco Partner's jockey, Irad Ortiz Jr. "One (horse) stopped right in front of me, so I had to check a little bit and go back in. I didn't want to lose all that ground around the turn. He did well coming from a layoff—he'll be all right."

Out of the Alydeed mare Fancy Deed, Bound for Nowhere was bred in Kentucky by Wayne Lyster and his sons Gray and Bryan Lyster. Bound for Nowhere is a half brother to Brinkley (by City Zip), who was third in Saratoga's Coronation Cup Stakes in 2016.

Bound for Nowhere was a $310,000 purchase by Cromwell Bloodstock from the Lyster family's Ashview Farm, agent, during the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale.

Latent Revenge broke sharpest and cruised through an opening quarter-mile in :21.82 under Gabriel Saez as Bound for Nowhere, Mooose, and Will Call gave chase. Latent Revenge held a short lead as the field turned for home in :45.31, but Bound for Nowhere was gaining with every stride with Julio Garcia aboard. He quickly separated himself from the pack in the stretch to cruise home after hitting five furlongs in :57.40.

"Wesley Ward gave me good instructions," Garcia said. "I followed (Latent Revenge) and waited for the straight, and the horse responded very good."

It was the first stakes score for Bound for Nowhere, who came into the Shakertown off a 3/4-length win March 3 in a six-furlong allowance race on the Polytrack at Turfway Park. Last year, after dusting allowance foes at Keeneland in April, the colt made his way to Royal Ascot, where he was fourth in the Commonwealth Cup (G1) at six furlongs. He also finished 10th at Deauville in August in the 6 1/2-furlong LARC Prix Maurice de Gheest (G1).

The victory was worth $120,000, boosting his career earnings to $214,275 from four wins in six starts.

Sent off at 8-1, Bound for Nowhere paid $19, $9.40, and $4.80. Bucchero paid $8 and $4.20, and Disco Partner returned $2.80. The exacta ($1) paid $69.