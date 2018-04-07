Warrior's Club Scores in Commonwealth at Keeneland

After a morning dusting of snow had burned off and with the sun peeking out, stakes action at Keeneland got underway April 7 as Warrior's Club scored a longshot victory in the $250,000 Commonwealth Stakes (G3) in come-from-behind fashion.

Warrior's Club is owned by Churchill Downs Racing Club, a group formed two years ago when the Louisville track allowed fans to buy into a horse for a small price. Warrior's Club won for the fifth time and first in a black-type race.

Warrior's Club, dk b/br, 4/c

Warrior's Reward — Thirty Eighth St., by Citidancer Owner: Churchill Downs Racing Club (Gary Palmisano)

Breeder: John O'Meara (KY)

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Luis Contreras

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Warrior's Reward stands at Spendthrift Farm for $5,000 (2018). Sale History

OBSAPR2016 • ($47,000 RNA) • Consignor: Top Line Sales, agent.

KEESEP2015 • $25,000 • Consignor: James B. Keogh, agent • Buyer: Jay Rogers.

He was bred in Kentucky by John O'Meara and is trained by D. Wayne Lukas.

Westwood shot out to the lead, speeding through early fractions of :22.40 and :45:15 in the seven-furlong event for older horses over a main track that had been upgraded to fast after starting the card muddy. Westwood was chased by Conquest Windycity into the bend and managed to maintain a slight lead turning for home, but the early pace began taking its toll.

Warrior's Club bravely moved between horses under Luis Contreras, while Awesome Saturday rallied wide coming down the lane. Warrior's Club was steadfast coming to the line and prevailed by a neck over favorite Limousine Liberal, with Awesome Saturday finishing another neck back in third. The final time was 1:22.61.

"The name describes him about as well as anything; he's a warrior, I tell you," Lukas said. "He's just a wonderful little horse to train. I always kid people that a used car salesman could train him; he's not hard to train at all. He gives you every effort, every time. And to make 200 people (Churchill Downs Racing Club) happy is really special."

Warrior's Club returned $48.80, $16.20, and $8. Limousine Liberal paid $3.20 and $2.60, and Awesome Saturday paid $5 to show.

Warrior's Club is a 4-year-old colt by Warrior's Reward out of the Citidancer mare Thirty Eighth St. He was a $25,000 Keeneland September sales yearling. He wintered at Oaklawn Park, where he won an allowance optional-claiming event two races back. He won a similar race last summer at Saratoga Race Course.