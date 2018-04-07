Regulators Call for Improved Concussion Protocol

On April 6, the Association of Racing Commissioners International board updated its model rule on jockey safety by requiring that at least one medical professional on site be trained in diagnosing concussions.

It's a significant step for riders, and the Jockeys' Guild pushed for the change. But model rules are recommendations by the umbrella regulatory group, and actual policy is put in place in each jurisdiction.

The change was recommended by the ARCI's model rules committee Friday, and the board adopted it. The rule also mandates establishment of guidelines for clearing jockeys to ride after sustaining a concussion.

ARCI president Ed Martin said it's important medical professionals have riders' baseline information to help diagnose concussions.

The board also approved a model rule that calls on tracks to subscribe to a lightning-detection service that provides information to stewards. Under the rule, if stewards observe lighting within an eight-mile radius of the track, racing will be delayed.

Racing Officials Accreditation Program coordinator Cathy O'Meara said the rule is in line with the NCAA's policy for outdoor sporting events.

Also, Mike Hopkins, longtime executive director of the Maryland Racing Commission, was sworn in as the ARCI's new chairman during the conference, replacing Washington State Racing Commission's Jeff Colliton. ARCI chairs serve one-year terms. Dr. Corinne Sweeney, a noted equine researcher and member of the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Commission, became chair-elect after holding the post of treasurer.

Marc Guilfoil, executive director of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, received the Len Foote Award in recognition of his exemplary service and contribution to racing integrity.

There are a lot of smart people in this room, and I'm not one of them," Guilfoil said. "But my daddy taught me a long time ago that common sense goes a long way in life. We can never have enough common sense in horse racing."