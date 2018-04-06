Westwood Looks to Move Forward in Commonwealth

In a race where multiple graded stakes-winning sprinter Limousine Liberal is slated as the 6-5 morning-line favorite, the $250,000 Commonwealth Stakes (G3) at Keeneland April 7 could prove to be a step forward for Godolphin's Westwood.

The 4-year-old Bernardini gelding trained by Kiaran McLaughlin carries a record of three wins and three placings in his six starts, all between six and seven furlongs, into the Commonwealth, a seven-furlong contest for 4-year-olds and older.

Westwood won his first two starts of 2018 in allowance company at Aqueduct Racetrack. In his most recent effort, a 6 1/2-furlong optional-claiming allowance, he cleared the field in the stretch and then held off a late charge to win by a head.

"He's moving up from an allowance race, but he's really run well in his last couple of races," McLaughlin said. "It's a big step up, but we tried to run in an allowance and the race didn't go. We are (at Keeneland) and he's doing well, and we're ready to give it a try. Obviously, the big favorite hasn't run this year, so maybe he's in need of a run."

The Kentucky-bred Westwood also has a deep pedigree on his side. Out of Ashado, the gelding is one of three winners from four runners produced by the Hall of Fame racemare, who was named 2004 champion 3-year-old filly and 2005 champion older mare.

But facing Katherine Ball's Limousine Liberal will be no easy task. Keeneland's track record-holder for 6 1/2 furlongs, the Successful Appeal gelding has raced at Keeneland five times and finished off-the-board once—in the 2015 TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1).

The Ben Colebrook trainee will make his 6-year-old debut in the Commonwealth after he ended 2017 with a 4 1/4-length score in the Bet on Sunshine Stakes at Churchill Downs.

Limousine Liberal won four stakes from his his seven starts last year, including the Churchill Downs Stakes Presented by Twinspires.com (G2). He finished third in the Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix Stakes (G2) and the Commonwealth—both at Keeneland—and the Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (G1) at Saratoga Race Course,

Others who could prove tough include the Mike Maker-trained Conquest Windycity and Al Stall trainee Behavioral Bias.

David Staudacher's Conquest Windycity won his season opener in an optional-claiming allowance at Gulfstream Park, where he fought to the wire to keep a head in front of grade 1 winner Mind Your Biscuits, who followed up that effort with a win in the Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored By Gulf News (G1).

Brittlyn Stable's Behavioral Bias finished second in his most recent effort Feb. 10 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, but the Shackleford gelding has been a consistent performer throughout his career with a record of 3-3-1 from eight starts.