Jamison Named Superintendent of Stronach Florida Tracks

John Jamison, a second generation horseman with 40 years of experience in track maintenance, has been named General Superintendent of The Stronach Group's track surfaces in Florida.

Jamison will oversee the main tracks at Gulfstream Park, Gulfstream Park West and Palm Meadows. Jamison has been the track superintendent at Palm Meadows since September.

"John brings an abundance of knowledge and experience to this position," said Gulfstream Park General Manager Bill Badgett. "Our track surfaces are of paramount importance to us and all horsemen. John is a fine addition to our great Florida team."

Jamison's interest in track maintenance started in the 1960s when a family member was named track superintendent of La Mesa Park in New Mexico. Jamison started working at tracks in 1977. He was the track superintendent previously at Lone Star Park, Sunland Park and Indiana Grand and was an official starter at San Houston, Indiana Grand, Hipodromo de las Americas and Manor Downs.

Jamison was also named National Finals Rodeo Surface Coordinator for the 2016 World Championships and was awarded the same year the National Finals Achievement Award for ground safety.



