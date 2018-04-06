World Approval on the Fence for Maker's 46 Mile

Mark Casse has been trying to get champion World Approval to follow his plan. But after watching the gelded son of Northern Afleet work at Churchill Downs April 6, the trainer conceded it may be time to let the gray/roan runner do what he wants instead.

When a trip to Dubai was taken off the table this winter, after World Approval had to get on his belly during a season-opening victory in the Feb. 10 Tampa Bay Stakes (G3T), a start in the $300,000 Maker's 46 Mile (G1T) April 13 became one of the next big targets. But in the aftermath of World Approval's defeat in the March 10 Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes (G1T) at Santa Anita Park, Casse said he hasn't seen the same energy from Live Oak Plantation's homebred and is still debating whether to start him in the one-mile Keeneland test.

"We breezed him this morning (four furlongs in :48 4/5), and I'm on the fence whether we'll run next week," Casse said. "I'm still in my mind questioning why he didn't run better (in the Kilroe Mile), and I want him to give me a little more spark. He hasn't given me the spark.

"He did this to us last winter. He was kind of not training that great, and then we waited and we ran him and—boom—he got going. He still seems a little flat. We probably won't make a decision for a few more days."

If World Approval does not head to the Maker's 46 Mile, Casse said it "wouldn't be an absolute shocker" if he ends up heading to Baltimore for the 1 1/16-mile Dixie Stakes (G2T)—the race he won last May prior to a late-season tear that saw him capture the Fourstardave Handicap (G1T), Ricoh Woodbine Mile Stakes (G1T), and Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) en route to earning the Eclipse Award for champion turf male.

"I'm kind of at the point right now where maybe I've been telling World Approval where I want to run, and maybe I need to let World Approval tell me where he wants to run and when he wants to run," Casse said.

One grade 1 winner from the Casse barn who is confirmed for their planned Keeneland engagement next weekend is John Oxley's La Coronel. The daughter of Colonel John is on track to start in the April 14 Coolmore Jenny Wiley Stakes (G1T) over the Lexington course, where she is unbeaten in three starts, including her triumph in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes presented by Lane's End (G1T) Oct. 14.

"She is set," Casse said of La Coronel, who finished third last time out in the Hillsborough Stakes (G2T). "I think (jockey) Jose (Lezcano) learned something about her in that last race and ... she's ready."