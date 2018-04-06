Ogden Phipps II Appointed to NYRA Board

The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) today announced that Ogden Phipps II has been appointed to the NYRA Board of Directors. Mr. Phipps' appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Robert "Bobby" Flay and was made effective at an April 4 meeting of the Board.

Mr. Flay was appointed to the NYRA Board of Directors in 2012. An award-winning chef and restauranteur, Mr. Flay is a thoroughbred owner who has campaigned stakes winners including Her Smile, More Than Real, Sensational Slam and 2016 Belmont Stakes winner Creator.

"The NYRA Board of Directors extends its profound appreciation to Bobby Flay for his many years of service to the NYRA Board," said Michael Del Giudice, Chairman of the NYRA Board. "Through his focus on the integrity of the sport, and willingness to speak to the concerns of the next generation of racing fans, Bobby has distinguished himself as an ambassador for the sport. We wish him all the best."

Mr. Phipps, son of the former NYRA Chairman and Jockey Club President Ogden Mills "Dinny" Phipps, is a fourth-generation thoroughbred owner and breeder who co-owns and manages Phipps Stable, based at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Mr. Phipps, 40, is a co-founding Partner of Snow Phipps, a private equity firm based in New York City. In addition to serving on numerous corporate boards, Mr. Phipps is a trustee of the Bessemer Trust, Bessemer Securities, Wake Forest University and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

"Our family has always felt so fortunate to have enjoyed a long history with the New York Racing Association," said Ogden Phipps II. "NYRA plays a central role in driving the future of horse racing, and sets the industry example when it comes to constantly improving both the guest experience and quality of racing. I'm honored to be able to add my voice to this accomplished board and to play a direct role in bettering a sport that means so much to so many people."

"Few families have contributed more to the fabric and history of thoroughbred racing in New York and throughout the country than the Phipps family," added Del Giudice. "Ogden Phipps II carries on that legacy through his passion for breeding and racing, commitment to the Phipps Stable and appreciation for NYRA's history and vision moving forward. We are pleased to welcome him to the NYRA Board and look forward to his contributions in the years to come."

The NYRA Board of Directors consists of 17 members who have equal voting rights.

Members of the NYRA Board of Directors

• Joseph Appelbaum

• Jeffrey A. Cannizzo

• Michael J. Del Giudice (Chairman)

• Michael Dubb

• C. Steven Duncker

• Marc Holliday

• Stuart S. Janney, III

• Christopher K. Kay

• Earle Mack

• Timothy (Chris) Mara

• Georgeanna Nugent

• Ogden Phipps, II

• Andrew Rosen

• George Russo

• Joseph Spinelli

• Stuart Subotnick

• Vincent Tese

