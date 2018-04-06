T.I.P. Non-Competition Award Applications Available

Applications for The Jockey Club Thoroughbred Incentive Program's (T.I.P.'s) two annual awards, the Thoroughbred of the Year Award and the Young Rider of the Year Award, are now available online at tjctip.com. Applications are due June 30, 2018.

The T.I.P. Thoroughbred of the Year Award recognizes a Thoroughbred that has excelled in a non-competitive career, such as equine-assisted therapy or police work. The award includes a $5,000 grant to the non-profit organization associated with the horse or, if no organization is associated with the horse, to a horse-related charity chosen by The Jockey Club. To apply for the T.I.P. Thoroughbred of the Year Award, owners can download an application at tjctip.com/About/TBNCA.

The T.I.P. Young Rider of the Year Award recognizes young riders, 18 or under as of January 1, 2018, who own or lease a Thoroughbred for use in 4-H, Pony Club or other activities. The winner(s) will be determined through an essay contest with a total award of $5,000 that can be applied to the college of their choice or to their participation in an event that furthers their involvement with horses. To apply for the Young Rider of the Year Award, riders can download an application at tjctip.com/About/TBYPRY.

Thoroughbreds registered with The Jockey Club are eligible for participation in both awards. Horse owners interested in participating in T.I.P. can find more information regarding eligibility and assistance with identification of Thoroughbreds at tjctip.com.

Created and announced in October 2011, T.I.P. recognizes and rewards the versatility of the Thoroughbred through sponsorship of Thoroughbred classes and high point awards at sanctioned horse shows, year-end performance awards, a recreational riding program, and non-competition awards. Additional information about T.I.P. is available at tjctip.com and on the T.I.P. Facebook page at facebook.com/tjctip.

The Jockey Club, founded in 1894 and dedicated to the improvement of Thoroughbred breeding and racing, is the breed registry for North American Thoroughbreds. In fulfillment of its mission, The Jockey Club provides support and leadership on a wide range of important industry initiatives and it serves the information and technology needs of owners, breeders, media, fans and farms, among others.

