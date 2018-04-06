Excelebration Colt Tops Tattersalls Ascot Sale

The Tattersalls Ireland Ascot breeze up sale, the first European breeze up sale of 2018, concluded April 5 with a median of £19,250 (US$22,526), an average of £25,105 ($33,954), and an aggregate of £1,405,900 ($2,003,301) for 59 sold.

Carol Benson and her son Danny's Dunsany Stables sold the top lot of the sale. Lot 49, a colt by Excelebration purchased for $26,169 at the Tattersalls Ireland September yearling sale, was knocked down to agent Alex Elliott for £120,000 ($168,948) Thursday on behalf of Excel Racing. The colt, out of the winning dam Wooded Glade, will go into training with Newmarket-based George Scott.

"He has always been a very nice horse since day one of buying him at Fairyhouse," Danny Benson said. "The prep went really well, and it was smooth sailing this week. It has been my best day so far since starting pinhooking, and I hope he is lucky for his new connections."

Tom Morley, owner of King's Stand Stakes (G1) winner Prohibit, signed for the second six-figure sum of the day. Consigned by CAJ Stables, Lot 123 is an impressive and easy-moving son of Swiss Spirit from a family of group winners, including Jazz Princess. He was sold for £100,000 ($140,790).

Matt Coleman of Stroud Coleman Bloodstock saw off competition from under-bidder Steven Hillen for the son of Kodiac offered by Con Marnane's Bansha House Stables as Lot 95. The colt who is closely related to group 1 winner Poet's Voice was knocked down for £88,000 ($123,896).

"I would like to commend vendors, Ascot Racecourse, and our own team who, in challenging and inclement conditions earlier in the week, successfully staged a breeze yesterday on ground which was less than suitable ground for this element of the sale," Tattersalls Ireland director of horses in training sales Richard Pugh commented.

"The trade today has undoubtedly been selective. While it was pleasing to sell the fourth-highest price on record at this breeze up for £120,000 and to have another six-figure lot, we have to acknowledge that trade today was very challenging and polarized. We will analyze today's trade in full once the breeze up season has concluded, and in consultation with our vendors and purchasers, we will respond to that feedback."