Big Gains for Wagering, Purses in First Quarter

The wagering gains racing began to see after tax rules on reporting and withholding were changed in late September have continued in the first quarter of 2018.

According to Thoroughbred Racing Economic Indicators released by Equibase April 5, handle for the first three months of 2018 improved 6.22% to $2,627,307,511 compared with the same three months of 2017.

Added to that success was a 5.78% improvement in purses to $224,977,709. Purses were up more than $12 million, which means the $4 million added to this year's Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) only accounted for about a third of that increase.

Both improvements occurred despite additional declines in racing. Total races were down 3.4% to 7,293.

There were particularly strong numbers for March, where total races declined 0.29%. With the number of races staying about the same, wagering was up 11.35% to $972,396,989 and purses improved 13.95% to $81,455,057.