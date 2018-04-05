Breeders' Cup Mile Berth on the Line in Australia

An automatic starting position in the Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) will be on the line April 7 at Royal Randwick through the Breeders' Cup Challenge, as Kementari, Happy Clapper, and D'Argento lead a 16-horse field—six of them trained by Chris Waller—for the AUS$3 million Doncaster Mile (G1).

As a part of the benefits of the Breeders' Cup Challenge "Win and You're In" Series, Breeders' Cup will pay the entry fees for the winner of the Doncaster Mile winner to start in the Breeders' Cup Mile in November at Churchill Downs. Breeders' Cup will also provide a $40,000 travel allowance for all starters based outside of North America to compete. The Breeders' Cup Challenge winner must be nominated to the Breeders' Cup program by the pre-entry deadline of Oct. 22 to receive the rewards.

Godolphin's favored 3-year-old Kementari, trained by James Cummings, finished third, beaten 1 1/2 lengths, by superstar mare Winx in the George Ryder Stakes (G1) over a soft course at Rosehill last time out March 24. A bay son of Lonhro, Kementari, had won his previous three starts this year. He took the six-furlong Eskimo Prince Stakes (G3) at Randwick Feb. 10, the seven-furlong Hobartville Stakes (G2) at Rosehill Feb. 24, and the one-mile Randwick Guineas (G1) March 10.

Saturday's race will be the 25th start for the 7-year-old gelding Happy Clapper, who was runner-up by a half-length to It's Somewhat in last year's Doncaster Mile. Trained by Patrick Webster, the Michael Thomas homebred held a short lead in the George Ryder until Winx passed him with 200 yards remaining and he finished second at 20-1.

It's Somewhat broke Chris Waller's training streak of four consecutive wins in the Doncaster Mile (Waller won the race from 2013-16 with Sacred Falls twice, Kermandec, and Winx). This year the 3-year-old D'Argento leads the six Waller-trained runners. The gray son of two-time Cox Plate winner So You Think has won three of five starts, most recently the Rosehill Guineas (G1) March 24.

The Doncaster Mile is the first of two "Win and You're In" races to be run at Royal Randwick this year. An automatic berth into the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1T) will be awarded to the winner of the Coolmore Legacy Stakes (G1) April 14.