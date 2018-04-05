Ticket Prices Set for Churchill Downs Breeders' Cup

The Breeders' Cup today announced ticket prices and availability for the 35th Breeders' Cup World Championships to be held on Friday, November 2 and Saturday, November 3 at historic Churchill Downs. This marks the ninth time that Churchill Downs will host the Breeders' Cup, one of Thoroughbred racing's most prestigious international events consisting of 14 races and purses and awards totaling more than $30 million.

Available seating options include Dining, Reserved and Box Seating, and General Admission. Group packages are also available for groups of 18 or more, as well as custom fan experience packages through Breeders' Cup Experiences, the Official Fan Experience Package provider of the Breeders' Cup.

Complete ticket pricing and availability can be found now at www.BreedersCup.com/Tickets.

Fans are encouraged to sign up at www.BreedersCup.com/2018 for special pre-sale access as demand for tickets to the World Championships is expected to be high. By signing up, fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets before they are available to the general public on June 7.

Since the Breeders' Cup was last held at Churchill Downs in 2011, the racetrack has invested more than $136 million in the facility to further elevate the experience for all fans and participants, while also introducing new, in-demand luxury seating and entertainment options.

2018 Ticketing Highlights:

• Grandstand Reserved seating for Championship Friday ranges from $40-$60 and from $80-$100 on Championship Saturday. Grandstand Box seating for Championship Friday is $160 per person and $235 per person on Championship Saturday, or a two-day package of $395 per person.



• Clubhouse Box seating for a two-day package ranges from $220 to $670 per person. Single-day seats are available in the first floor Clubhouse for $70 on Friday and $150 on Saturday.



• The View, a new area created just for Breeders' Cup, combines prime viewing with a VIP hospitality experience. Located at the rail adjacent to the Winner's Circle, fans will enjoy outdoor lounge seating offering an action-packed view of the horses thundering towards the finish, as well as access to an interior, climate-controlled hospitality lounge featuring complimentary chef's table, open dining seating and premium cash bar. Ticket prices for The View are $270 for Friday and $350 for Saturday, or a two-day package of $620 per person. Note that there are no reserved seats accompanied with this purchase and limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.



• The Third Floor Clubhouse, renovated in 2017, offers fans a myriad of culinary concession delights, premium cash bars and a high volume of self-service wagering machines and mutuel tellers. A new Clubhouse General Admission "walk-around" ticket will be offered in 2018 for $85 on Friday, $160 on Saturday or $245 for a two-day pass. Note that there are no reserved seats accompanied with this purchase.



• The Triple Crown Room offers interior dining located on the 5th floor level of the Jockey Club Suites (Grandstand access). Guests will enjoy dining with complimentary chef's table, premium cash bar service, convenient wagering, and access to an open-air balcony just a short walk away with commanding views of the entire racetrack and stretch run. Tables are configured with 10 seats per table and patrons may purchase single seats within a table. The two-day package price is $595 per person.



• General Admission tickets will be available online in advance for $20 on Championship Friday and $40 on Championship Saturday. Fans may print out their tickets at home or save them to their mobile devices. Day-of General Admission prices at Churchill Downs will be $30 on Friday and $60 on Saturday. Note: there are no reserved seats accompanied with this purchase.



• Official Breeders' Cup Experience Packages, including tickets, travel and hospitality, will be offered through Breeders' Cup Experiences, the Official Experience Package Provider for the Breeders' Cup World Championships. Packages are customizable to include Friday & Saturday Championship tickets, private on-site hospitality lounges with celebrity jockey 'meet and greet' opportunities, premium food and beverage options, an exclusive breakfast with industry experts and other exclusive add-ons including: parties, ground transportation and first-class hotel accommodations. Visit BreedersCupExperiences.com or call 866-834-8663 for more information.

• All fans attending the Breeders' Cup World Championships will receive a free track program on Friday and Saturday upon entering the racetrack.



"Churchill Downs offers a wide range of seating and hospitality options for fans coming from around the world to enjoy a first-class event experience at this year's Breeders' Cup," said Craig Fravel, President and CEO of Breeders' Cup Limited. "We are sure that our loyal Breeders' Cup fans, and those purchasing tickets for the first time, will experience a captivating two days of outstanding international Thoroughbred racing this November."

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.