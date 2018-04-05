Differing Views on Path to Uniform Medication Policy

Ahead of a panel discussion on bringing uniformity to medication policies and drug testing at the Association of Racing Commissioners International conference on equine welfare and racing integrity April 5 in Hot Springs, Ark., participants on opposing sides—on some level—acknowledged the views of the other.

But it was clear that significant differences remain on how to best achieve such uniformity.

Jim Gagliano, president and CEO of The Jockey Club, outlined his organization's continuing support of a federal bill that calls for the United States Anti-Doping Agency to oversee equine drug testing through creation of the Horseracing Anti-Doping and Medication Control Authority. He acknowledged the progress the National Uniform Medication Program has made, but said uniformity has proven elusive, with only 11 of 32 states fully adopting it.

Alan Foreman, chairman and chief executive officer of the Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association, outlined his support of a state-to-state compact, which would have members adopt medication rules recommended by NUMP and adopted as model rules by the ARCI. While Foreman acknowledged that not every state has put NUMP in place, he said it is adopted in states that account for 97% of the country's handle.

Gagliano told regulators in attendance that allowing USADA to take the lead in oversight of medication in the sport would provide the needed vehicle to bring about uniformity. He noted the strides made by NUMP as a starting point. But at the state level, he said, rules can be tweaked, and it often takes different amounts of time to put model rules in place from state to state, which results in a lack of uniformity.

"This is an opportunity," Gagliano said. "One comprehensive national solution can actually drive a lot more efficiencies than are currently available and generate a national out-of-competition testing protocol at the same time."

Gagliano also addressed concerns he has heard about this approach, including costs and staffing HADA with non-conflicted representatives. Gagliano said New Jersey and New York have been successful at finding experts on the industry who are not directly tied to it. He suggested that former regulators, jockeys, and owners/breeders could meet those requirements.

In terms of cost concerns, Gagliano said the estimate is that it will require a bill of $40 per start for all starts nationally. This would include funds currently devoted to testing, and any added costs are largely due to added out-of-competition testing, which would include everything from graded stakes to overnight races.

Gagliano also noted that states wishing to continue to regulate drug testing and enforcement could do so, provided they meet the standards of the new authority.

"The Horseracing Integrity Act will get the job done," Gagliano said. "It will provide a level playing field within North American racing and will be the foundation for harmonizing U.S. racing with international racing."

Gagliano said HADA would provide a single rule book for every jurisdiction and, if a rule is violated, due process guaranteed under the law. He said any finding of a violation and associated penalty would be assessed by the authority and be subject to full review by an independent administrative law judge. That judge would be appointed by the Federal Trade Commission, not the authority, and would have knowledge and experience in horse racing, drug testing, and enforcement.

Gagliano said that based on USADA's experience in human sports, the adjudication process would be resolved quickly, saving time and money for everyone involved, including racing commissions.

"I realize there is opposition from some in this room, but this legislation is not anti-commission," Gagliano said. "The reality is that it will help you do your jobs better."

Foreman backs a compact in which participating states would adopt and update their racing medication rules working with ARCI model rules. He said the Interstate Compact on Anti-Doping and Drug Testing Standards is the next logical step for NUMP.

Foreman noted that, even when there is agreement among states to change or update a medication policy, it can take them uneven amounts of time to implement the new rule. He said some states may adopt an updated model rule by reference (state rules that are automatically updated when ARCI changes a model rule), and some may take eight months or 12 months. The compact would bring uniformity to the rule change and when it is implemented.

"A compact is a streamlined way to adopt a rule collectively and implement it at one time," Foreman said. "We developed what's called the Interstate Compact on Anti-Doping and Drug Testing Standards. It is limited to anti-doping policies and drug testing standards. It requires legislation in every state that wants to join."

Foreman said Maryland lawmakers adopted the compact last week, and he expects the governor to sign that legislation soon. Maryland will become the operating jurisdiction, and any other state wishing to become party to the compact, through legislation, can join it.

Foreman expects Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York to join this year. He said West Virginia, because a deadline had passed there, is expected to join next year.

As outlined by Foreman, regulators from states in the compact would have a designee from the commission. If there is a model rule that goes through the lengthy process of being adopted by the ARCI, the compact will then consider it. If it receives 80% approval, it will be adopted with an implementation date set for all the compact states. If approval is not reached, it can be sent back to ARCI for further work.

"You all know that, when you adopt that model rule, you walk away from here and whatever happens, happens," Foreman said of the current process, in which model rules can be adopted, tweaked, or ignored at the state level. Those inconsistencies would be eliminated, because once the rule was adopted by the compact, it would be put in place the same way, at the same time.

"We envision the Mid-Atlantic states could all adopt a rule change at the same time and bypass all of these other requirements," Foreman said. "That's non-threatening. The compact is not being created to become this new rule-making body."

He said another strength will be the compact's ability to act quickly if a special concern occurs that requires a new rule. Foreman encouraged all of the states to consider joining but said it doesn't need national participation to be a success.

"I encourage each of you to take a serious look at the compact," Foreman said. "We're going to do it anyway in the Mid-Atlantic. If no one else does it, that's fine."

Also on the panel, Judy Mason, deputy executive director of the New Jersey Racing Commission, outlined the advantages of adopting model rules by reference, which the New Jersey regulator currently has in place for some medication policies.

"It keeps us current with the work of this body," Mason said. "As (ARCI) decides that rules should be updated, New Jersey updates also."