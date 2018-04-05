Gulfstream’s Championship Meet Handles $957 Million

Gulfstream Park shattered total handle records during its 89-day championship meet, which was highlighted by the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) and $1 million Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1).

Total handle during the meet was $957 million, eclipsing last year's record of $867 million by 10.4%. On-track handle was up $3.9 million.

The Pegasus World Cup card, won by reigning Horse of the Year Gun Runner , handled a record $41.9 million. That record was broken on Florida Derby Day, when total handle was $49.9 million.

Gulfstream also become the first pari-mutuel facility outside Latin America or the Caribbean to host the Clásico Internacional del Caribe. The event featured horses from countries in the Confederación Hípica del Caribe competing in five stakes races, including the $300,000 Clásico del Caribe.

"The championship meet was an extraordinary 89 days of world-class racing, exceptional dining, and incredible events," said Gulfstream Park general manager Bill Badgett. "We want to thank the fans who witnessed many of the world's greatest equine athletes and jockeys, and we want to thank the horsemen and owners from around the world for supporting our meet.

"The Stronach Group is creating an entirely new way to experience the races, while embracing generations of new fans through world-class entertainment and events. We look forward to our spring/summer meet and building on our year-round program and preparing for another memorable championship meet in 2018-2019."

