Preakness Budweiser InfieldFest Announces 2018 Lineup

The Stronach Group, owners of the legendary Preakness Stakes and Pimlico Race Course, officially announced today that multi-platinum recording artist Post Malone and electronic duo ODESZA will perform at the 2018 Budweiser InfieldFest Concert at the 143rd Preakness on Saturday, May 19, along with an incredible lineup of acclaimed artists.

Budweiser InfieldFest is a high-energy music festival that takes place amid one of the most anticipated and well-attended annual sporting events in the United States. The Preakness Stakes and Budweiser InfieldFest are expected to draw more than 130,000 fans on race day, promising to deliver an entertainment experience like no other. Tickets can be purchased online at Preakness.com and start at $90 for general admission, granting ticketholders access to all main event areas and amenities at Budweiser InfieldFest. General admission ticket prices will increase on April 15 to $100 and will be sold for $110 on Preakness Day.

"The Stronach Group is an entertainment company with world-class Thoroughbred horse racing at its center," said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and President of The Stronach Group. "The Budweiser InfieldFest and the incredible talent lineup for this year's event reflects our company's commitment to bringing the Preakness to life for a new generation of fans in a fun and relevant way."

Post Malone has shattered Apple Music records with one billion streams on his album "Stoney," and his single "Rockstar" spent eight weeks topping the Billboard Hot 100, the longest run for a hip-hop song in 2017. The entertainment lineup will kick off with two of the hottest DJs in music, Vice, followed by Frank Walker, who is hot off of Kygo's 2017 tour. Two-time Grammy-nominated duo ODESZA will also take the stage followed by rapper 21 Savage, whose album "Issa Album" reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, with Post Malone closing the show.

As Budweiser InfieldFest celebrates its 10th anniversary, this milestone is serving as a catalyst for growth and change led by The Stronach Group, who are transforming visitors' experience at the historic celebration. Primary changes include moving to a megastage with a view of Pimlico Race Course, which will connect Infield partygoers with the race for the first time in history. It will also feature elevated food and beverage concessions, a streamlined layout for faster and easier guest access as well as new betting lounges to help the next generation of fans be part of all of the action.

In addition to the changes to Budweiser InfieldFest, guests in the Preakness Village will enjoy upgraded facilities, featuring glass chalet suites with superior track views, curated décor and gourmet food offerings for an elevated experience. A new two-story glass structure located next to the Winners' Circle will host celebrity and VIP guests of The Stronach Group Owner's Chalet for the ultimate race-day luxury experience. Guests in the Sky Suites and Turf Side Terrace will also be treated to upgraded facilities, curated décor and food and beverage offerings that will set the stage for a superior guest experience.

This year, The Stronach Group will partner with I.M.P., renowned independent promoters and owners of the famed 9:30 Club, the new mid-sized music venue on D.C.'s southwest waterfront, The Anthem, and the operators of Merriweather Post Pavilion and The Lincoln Theatre, to deliver a top tier festival experience on the InfieldFest main stage as they have since 2009.

Follow all of the excitement of the 143rd Preakness on Facebook @Preakness and on Instagram and Twitter @PreaknessStakes using the hashtags, #Preakness and #BudweiserInfieldFest.

The 143rd Preakness Stakes will be broadcast live on NBC from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on race day.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.