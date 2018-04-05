Keeneland Officials Plan For Possible April Snowstorm

With weather forecasts calling for anywhere from a dusting to six inches or more of snow for the Lexington area Friday night into Saturday morning, Keeneland management is preparing for contingencies for its April 7 race card that features the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G2) and four other graded stakes.

The Lexington oval opens its spring meet April 6, with forecasts calling for a sunny afternoon with a high of 60 degrees. However, a storm is expected later that evening, although meteorologists are uncertain what areas will take the brunt of it.

Keeneland vice president of racing and sales Bob Elliston exited a meeting of Keeneland managers April 5, and said, "Nobody will be going on the racetrack in an unsafe situation. We are going to be mindful about the safety of the course for the horses and the riders, and that will guide us always. We are considering various scenarios based on the timing and the amount of the snow, and we will continue to evaluate that."

Elliston added that the facility is used to dealing with inclement weather, most often in hosting its January sale.

"We deal with a lot of people on the grounds then, and we have a great team, both regarding the racing surface and our overall maintenance department. And this weather certainly seems more appropriate for January than for an April race meet."

Elliston added that roads in the area, should a major snowfall occur, would be a determining factor in whether the April 7 card will go on as scheduled. He said Keeneland is in contact with local law enforcement officials.

"We don't want to put on a show if it's not smart for people to get out on roads that aren't safe," Elliston noted. "We don't want to contribute to a problem in the community."

Elliston said he hoped the forecast would be more accurate after the end of the racing day April 6, so that a plan can be made at that point. He said Keeneland would look to communicate with its horsemen and fans Friday night both about training hours Saturday morning and the afternoon race card.

Keeneland later announced Thursday afternoon it is adjusting the morning schedule for Saturday, to allow more time to prepare the facility for the afternoon's race card. Keeneland will cancel Sunrise Trackside, its morning program for fans held during training hours. Additionally, gates will open Saturday at noon rather than the usual 11 a.m. ET.

Post time for the first race is 1:05 p.m.

"This change gives our race track and grounds crews extra time to get ready for the race day in the event of inclement weather," Keeneland president and CEO Bill Thomason said. "It also enables our fans, especially those traveling from out of town, to plan their day at Keeneland."

Keeneland had earlier announced that The Hill, the official tailgating lot, will be closed Saturday.

