TOBA to Host Ownership Seminar at Keeneland

The Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association is hosting an Ownership Seminar Sunday, April 22 at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky. The day-long seminar will provide an inside look at the basics of Thoroughbred ownership.

Panels will consist of industry professionals who will cover various topics of ownership such as acquisition, the purchasing and selling process, owner and trainer relationships, partnerships, business plans, resources for new owners, research information sources, legal considerations and aftercare. In addition, Tom Leach, the voice of the Kentucky Wildcats and well-known Thoroughbred racing handicapper, will be discussing handicapping during the afternoon of racing.

The event will be held in the Keeneland Room, with access to a private rooftop patio for attendees. Registration includes a parking pass, admission, morning panels, race programs, lunch and an afternoon of racing in the Keeneland Room.

"If you want to learn more about Thoroughbred ownership and racing, this is the best program for you. There are many ways to get involved and TOBA is excited to provide education and resources to make the experience fun and not intimidating," said Meredith Downey, TOBA Director of Marketing & Education. "Keeneland has been wonderful to work with and we appreciate all of the speakers who are taking the time to share their experiences and encourage people to take advantage of this opportunity."

The 2018 schedule and registration are available at www.toba.org or call 859-276-6793. TOBA members receive a discounted rate for each clinic and non-members can join TOBA today to take advantage of the discount.

