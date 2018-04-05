Tracy and Carol Farmer Join WHOA

Thoroughbred industry leader Tracy W. Farmer and his wife Carol have joined the Water Hay Oats Alliance.

A member of the Jockey Club and former member and trustee of the Breeders' Cup Board of Directors, Tracy Farmer has long been active in the reform movement as a regulator serving as Vice Chairman of the Kentucky Racing Commission and head of its special committee on drug regulation and enforcement.

"After many years as breeders and owners and now after my service on the commission, Carol and I are convinced that nothing short of strong, centralized and diversified leadership, made possible by federal law, will enable racing to survive and prosper as a sport and a business," Farmer said in announcing his support of the grassroots reform movement.

"Our lack of consistent rules, and erratic enforcement of existing ones, has soiled our public image with fans and bettors and turned a beautiful and exciting endeavor into an endangered species. The leaders of WHOA have done a marvelous job over the last 10 years uniting the industry to focus on our greatest weaknesses. Now that we are out of regulating and back into racing, we are pleased to add our support to this cause. WHOA is horseracing's most powerful supporter of uniform regulations and drug free racing."

The Farmers own Shadowlawn Farm in Midway, Kentucky, in the heart of the Bluegrass and have raised and raced many top quality thoroughbreds including Albert the Great, Commentator, Sun King, Sir Shackleton, Royal Assault, and 1997 American Champion Older Mare, Hidden Lake.

Carol Farmer has dedicated her time and efforts for equine welfare as a founder and former board member of the Kentucky Equine Humane Center and a former board member of The Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation (TRF). She continues to work as an advocate for racehorse retirement.

A native of Jackson County Kentucky, Tracy Farmer has an enviable record in business with successful ventures in banking, automotive and real estate development. Long active in politics, he is also a generous philanthropist with special interests in education and the environment. He endowed the Tracy Farmer Center For The Environment at the University of Kentucky.



Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.