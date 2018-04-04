McKinzie to Miss Triple Crown Series

Karl Watson, Mike Pegram, and Paul Weitman's grade 1 winner McKinzie will likely miss the 3-year-old classics series, trainer Bob Baffert said April 4.

The Hall of Fame trainer, who previously indicated he was unsure what exactly was wrong with the Street Sense colt, said McKinzie had a bruised hock, which will force him to miss his scheduled start in the April 7 Santa Anita Derby (G1).

"We'll know more in a few weeks. He's not running in the (Kentucky) Derby, and I don't see him running in any of the classics," Baffert said. "But he'll be ready for the summer."

McKinzie kicked off his sophomore season with a score in the Jan. 6 Sham Stakes (G3), then hit the wire first in the March 10 San Felipe Stakes (G2) after a stretch duel with Bolt d'Oro before he was disqualified to second for interference. In his final start as a 2-year-old, McKinzie was elevated to first when his stablemate Solomini interfered with Instilled Regard in the stretch run of the Los Alamitos Cash Call Futurity (G1).

BALAN: Bolt d'Oro Defeats McKinzie Via DQ in San Felipe

McKinzie was the 9-1 third choice (among individual horses) when the third pool of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager closed March 11.

"This is why we don't get ahead of ourselves," Baffert said. "It's the nature of the game. I've known that all my time as a trainer. You just wait for the next gut punch."