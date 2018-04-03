NYRA Teams With TAA to Support Aftercare

Horseplayers cashing winning tickets at New York Racing Association tracks can now share their good fortune with retired Thoroughbreds by making a tax-deductible contribution to the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance at self-service AmTote betting terminals.

Beginning April 7, horseplayers cashing a winning ticket through a self-service terminal will be prompted with a pop-up interface developed by AmTote International, allowing them to make a donation to the TAA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. If the bettor chooses to donate, the terminal will issue a receipt indicating both the donation amount as well as the TAA's 501(c)(3) identification number. The remaining balance will then be issued in the form of a voucher.

One hundred percent of all donations made through AmTote terminals will go toward TAA efforts to retire, retrain, and rehome Thoroughbreds following their racing careers.

"NYRA is committed to supporting Thoroughbred aftercare, and we're pleased to provide horseplayers with a way to quickly and easily donate to the TAA, " said NYRA chief revenue officer David O'Rourke. "The work done by the TAA, and all accredited aftercare organizations, is critical to the health and well-being of our great sport. That's why we are so pleased to launch an initiative to raise funds for responsible aftercare."

"The TAA is grateful for the support from NYRA and AmTote International," said TAA president John Phillips. "The terminals offer a convenient, non-intrusive, and streamlined experience. Paired with the generosity of horseplayers and the prominence of racing at NYRA tracks, funds raised from this technology will significantly help the TAA continue to support our 64 accredited aftercare organizations with approximately 170 facilities in North America."

Horseplayers can begin making donations through betting terminals on track at Aqueduct Racetrack and Belmont Café at Belmont Park April 7, when the Saturday card is highlighted by the $750,000 Wood Memorial (G2), the final stop on New York's road to the Kentucky Derby.

Based in Lexington, Ky., the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance is a nonprofit organization that accredits, inspects, and awards grants to approved aftercare organizations to retire, retrain, and rehome Thoroughbreds using industry-wide funding. Along with continued funding from its original partners Breeders' Cup, The Jockey Club, and Keeneland Association, the TAA is supported by owners, trainers, breeders, racetracks, aftercare professionals, and other industry members. To date, 64 aftercare organizations supporting approximately 170 facilities across North America have been granted accreditation and received funding from the TAA.