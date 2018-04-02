Transylvania Biggest Test Yet for Analyze It

William Lawrence's undefeated Analyze It heads a field of 12 3-year-olds entered Monday for Friday's 30th running of the $150,000 Kentucky Utilities Transylvania (G3) going 1 1/16 miles on the turf.

The Transylvania serves as the featured event on Friday's opening-day program of the 16-day Spring Meet that runs through April 27. Friday's 10-race card begins at 1:05 p.m. ET with the Kentucky Utilities Transylvania scheduled as the ninth race with a 5:30 p.m. post time.

Trained by Chad Brown, Analyze It has not been tested in his two starts. He won his debut by 6 1/4 lengths in October at Belmont Park and took the Cecil B. DeMille Stakes (G3) at Del Mar in November by 4 1/4 lengths as the 1-2 favorite.

Jose Ortiz has the call on Analyze It, who will break from post position 12.

Brown will be shooting for his second victory in the race. He took the 2015 running with Night Prowler.

Also eyeing a second victory in the race is trainer Todd Pletcher, who took the 2013 running with Jack Milton .

Pletcher will send out Treadway Racing Stable's Maraud.

Winner of the Palm Beach Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park on March 3, Maraud has compiled a 3-0-2 record on turf. John Velazquez, who won this race on Jack Milton, has the call and will break from post position one.