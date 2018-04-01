High Hopes for Barretts Spring 2-Year-Old Sale

With both the Barretts March and May 2-year-old sales producing a string of stakes winners, sales company officials are hoping their decision to combine the auctions will produce the best of both worlds. Barretts has scheduled its spring 2-year-old sale for April 4 at Del Mar, beginning at 2 p.m. PDT.

"By putting these together, we were hoping to get horses that would have gone into both sales, and we have," said Kim Lloyd, Barretts' general manager. "We're very pleased with the turnout. We figure we'll have as many horses breezing in this sale as we did in both sales combined last year."

The under tack preview is scheduled for April 2 at Del Mar, beginning at 10 a.m. PDT.

Kanthaka and Om, two March graduates, did their part to promote the sale. Both won graded stakes Feb. 10 at Santa Anita Park, just in time to make the cover of the catalog.

"Now" horses often add to the sale buzz, and the catalog has several of those. They range from Hip 59, a half sister to March 24 TwinSpires.com Louisiana Derby (G2) winner Noble Indy, to four by Into Mischief , the sire of March 31 Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1) winner Audible.

Adrian Gonzalez's Checkmate Thoroughbreds has consigned Hip 59, a daughter of Revolutionary out of the stakes-winning Storm Boot mare Noble Maz. That mare produced Noble Indy, trained by Todd Pletcher for WinStar Farm and Repole Stable.

Audible and Noble Indy each have 110 qualifying points and are 1-2 on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard. Into Mischief is also a half brother to Mendelssohn, winner of the March 31 UAE Derby Sponsored By Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group (G2) and third on the Derby leaderboard with 100 points.

Into Mischief has two colts and a filly in the Barretts catalog, as well as an additional colt in the supplemental catalog. Raul Reyes' Kings Equine, Eddie Woods, and Ciaran Dunne's Wavertree Stables have consigned the Into Mischief offspring.

As the May 5 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) draws closer, so does the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1). Six years ago, Believe You Can captured the Kentucky Oaks, and she has a full sister in the Barretts catalog. Kim McCarthy's McCarthy Bloodstock Agency has consigned Profound Legacy, Hip 2, to the sale for Pegasus Training Center. A $110,000 purchase at last year's Keeneland September yearling sale, Profound Legacy is by Proud Citizen out of the El Prado mare El Fasto.

Several stallions have members of their first crop in the catalog, including Goldencents , Will Take Charge , Strong Mandate , and Shakin It Up . Dunne is offering the likes of Hip 43, a son of Goldencents and a half brother to grade 1 winner Denman's Call, and Strongreach, Hip 133, a son of Strong Mandate who sold for $130,000 at the Keeneland September yearling sale. Becky Thomas' Sequel Bloodstock has Hip 109, a daughter of Will Take Charge out of the multiple stakes winner Trip for A.J..

Many in the catalog are graduates of the Keeneland sale, including Hip 60, who sold there for $175,000. Bruno DeBerdt's Excel Bloodstock offers the colt, a son of Fed Biz —One Hot Senorita, by Sharp Humor.

Keeneland graduate Ginger Mo is one of three by Uncle Mo in the Barretts catalog. Sold for $110,000 at Keeneland, Ginger Mo is part of the Crane Thoroughbred Services consignment. She is out of the Southern Halo mare Seraphic Too and is a half sister to stakes winners Speed Seeker and Evelyn's Dancer.

The scheduling of the sale following the first Florida 2-year-old auctions has allowed consignors to bring horses that were cataloged there but either did not sell or were withdrawn. The supplemental catalog includes Hip 159, consigned by Dunne, a son of Verrazano —East India, by Mizzen Mast . He was a $220,000 buy-back at the Ocala Breeders' Sales March 2-year-old sale. Woods has Hip 165, a daughter of Ghostzapper —Viva La Flag, by Rahy, and a $130,000 buy-back at the same sale.

California-breds make up a large part of the Barretts catalog. Andy Havens' Havens Bloodstock Agency has consigned Julie Ann's Faith, Hip 47, a Cal-bred daughter of Idiot Proof—Marissa's Joy, by Cee's Tizzy, and a full sister to multiple stakes winner Richard's Boy. Havens also has Hip 63, a Cal-bred son of Smiling Tiger —Perfect Feat, by Pleasantly Perfect, and a full brother to stakes-winning Spiced Perfection.

Lloyd is expecting a good buyer turnout.

"We have a lot of people coming in for the sale from back East," Lloyd said. "We also have an expanded Japanese roster coming in this year. It should work out well for us."