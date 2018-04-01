Quip, Monomoy Girl Beat Weather in Keeneland Works

China Horse Club International, WinStar Farm and SF Racing's Quip completed his major preparations for the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G2) by working five furlongs in company in 1:00 2/5 over a fast track April 1 at Keeneland.

With trainer Rodolphe Brisset aboard, Quip started two lengths in back of Potomac and finished on even terms in posting fractions of :12 3/5, :25, :47 1/5, and 1:00 2/5 in the work that was accomplished shortly after the track opened at 5:30 a.m. EDT.

"I was happy with it," Brisset said. "We got lucky with the weather having the rain hold off. I had worked him twice on a sealed track at Fair Grounds and was not concerned about having to do that, but you prefer to have the track like it is this morning."

Sunday's work was the second for Quip since he won the March 10 Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (G2). Quip worked a half-mile in :48 2/5 March 24 at Tampa Bay Downs before he shipped to Keeneland.

"He is training well, and he is a good shipper," Brisset said of Quip, who spent plenty of time here last year and won a two-turn allowance race by 6 1/2 lengths over Keeneland's main track.

In other news related to the April 7 Toyota Blue Grass, Greg Hall and SAYJAY Racing's Blended Citizen walked the shedrow Sunday morning at Keeneland a day after working five furlongs in 1:01. Jack Sisterson, assistant to trainer Doug O'Neill, said Blended Citizen came out of the work well.

In New York, Blue Grass probable California Night worked five furlongs in 1:02.23 at Belmont Park for trainer Mike Maker.

Also on the work tab Sunday at Keeneland was Monomoy Girl, the likely favorite for the $500,000 Central Bank Ashland Stakes (G1), also on the April 7 card. Owned by Monomoy Stables, Michael Dubb, The Elkstone Group, and Bethlehem Stables, the Tapizar filly posted a bullet half-mile in :47 over the fast track.

Working in company with the 4-year-old maiden winner Compass Zone, Monomoy Girl started a length back and finished on even terms while posting fractions of :24 and :47 2/5, and galloped out to five furlongs in :59 4/5.

"That was visually impressive," said trainer Brad Cox, who claimed his second training title at the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots meet that closed Saturday. "I had her going out in 1:00.03 and then 1:13 2/5 for three-quarters."

A winner in four of five starts, Monomoy Girl comes into the Central Bank Ashland off a 2 1/2-length victory in Fair Grounds' Feb. 17 Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) as the 9-10 favorite.

Sunday's work was the fifth for Monomoy Girl since her Rachel Alexandra victory. Cox opted for the Central Bank Ashland over the March 24 Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) "because this race is a grade 1 and offers more money."

Although Monomoy Girl has never raced at Keeneland, Sunday's work was not her first over the track.

"She was here for a few months last year," Cox said. "She was here and then went to Ellis Park before she debuted at Indiana Grand."

Cox said Monomoy Girl will return to the track Tuesday and have a gate-schooling session sometime this week as well as paddock schooling "Wednesday or Thursday or both."