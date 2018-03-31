Audible Inc. to Make $15,000 Donation to TAA

Audible Inc., the world's largest seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment, today announced its sponsorship of Audible, the three-year-old colt who won the Florida Derby this weekend, and will be competing in the Kentucky Derby this May. To salute Audible the horse on his journey to the Kentucky Derby, Audible is also highlighting a collection of equine-related audiobooks for its millions of listeners over the next month. Visit www.audible.com/goaudible to find out more.

To commemorate Audible's race today at the Florida Derby, Audible is donating $15,000 to the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, a non-profit organization that accredits, inspects, and awards grants to approved aftercare organizations to retire, retrain, and rehome thoroughbreds.

"We are honored to share our name with Audible and thrilled to be a part of his road to the Kentucky Derby," said Audible SVP of Marketing John Harrobin. "Our millions of listeners around the world use our audio service to immerse themselves in memorable stories every day. We know they'll appreciate following the story of this remarkable horse as it unfolds."



"It's wonderful to see Audible the media company rooting for Audible in such a big way," said Elliott Walden, President, CEO and Racing Manager of WinStar Farm and majority owner of Audible the horse. "By supporting the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance and highlighting equine-related audio titles for millions of listeners to enjoy leading up to the Kentucky Derby, Audible is gearing up our colt's quest to wear the roses on the first Saturday in May."



In addition to a rich selection of horse-inspired titles to get Audible's growing fan base ready for the Kentucky Derby, the company will introduce an Audible-inspired game and other interactive content in the weeks leading up to the race. Fans are encouraged to check www.audible.com/goaudible regularly for the latest updates and announcements.



Audible invented and commercialized the first digital audio player in 1997, and has since been at the forefront of the explosively growing audiobook download segment. In 2017, listeners around the world downloaded over two billion hours of Audible content.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.