Flamboyant Skims Rail to San Francisco Mile Score

It was a long time between drinks for Flamboyant, but the 7-year-old gelding broke through for his first win since February of 2016 with a rail-skimming victory March 31 in the $201,575 San Francisco Mile (G3T) at Golden Gate Fields.

Competitive but thwarted in graded company in 14 starts for trainer Patrick Gallagher between his 2016 San Marcos Stakes (G2T) score and Saturday's mile test, Flamboyant rated well in 10th before putting in a bold run up the inside after turning for home under Julien Couton. He held off Editore by a neck, while pacesetter Many Roses was third by 1 1/4 lengths after showing the way through fractions of :23.61, :47.62, and 1:11.31.

The final time was 1:36.15 on a firm course. Flamboyant returned $25.20, $9.20, and $5.80 at odds of 11-1. Racing for David Bienstock and Charles Winner, he rebounded from a sixth in this year's San Marcos to claim the San Francisco Mile. He was a good second to Itsinthepost in his season debut, the Jan. 6 San Gabriel Stakes (G2T), a race he won in 2016.

Flamboyant improved his record to 6-5-10 from 34 starts, with earnings of $1,081,916. He was bred by SNC Regnier & San Gabriel Investments out of the Until Sundown mare Relicia Bere.