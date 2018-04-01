Coach Rocks Takes Next Step in Gulfstream Park Oaks

With a determined surge down the Gulfstream Park stretch, Coach Rocks achieved what many believed was a lost cause—she made it possible for Rick Pitino to win another championship in Louisville.

The former University of Louisville men's basketball coach may not be at the helm of that program anymore, but thanks to Coach Rocks' victory in the $250,000 Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) March 31, Pitino—who co-owns the filly along with West Point Thoroughbreds and Roddy Valente—now has an entry in the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) with the daughter of Oxbow .

Trained by Eclipse Award winner Dale Romans, Coach Rocks has come around quickly—and in a big way. The victory gave her 100 qualifying points, vaulting her to No. 2 on the Kentucky Oaks leaderboard. A half sister to graded stakes-placed O'Prado Ole—also trained by Romans—the bay filly took seven tries to break her maiden, finally getting over the hump with an eight-length romp going 1 1/16-miles at Gulfstream Feb. 14.

An emboldened Romans put Coach Rocks into Saturday's test fully expecting her to emerge with her second win. Under heady handling from jockey Luis Saez, Coach Rocks made a sustained bid from midpack approaching the final turn and reeled in favorite Take Charge Paula to prevail by 1 1/2 lengths.

"She figured the game out. I never expected her to lose," a jubilant Romans said. "Every time I've brought her over, I thought she would win. It took time for her to figure it out that she is as good as she is."

In addition to having the light bulb come on at an ideal time, Coach Rocks also became the first graded stakes winner for her sire, who stands at Calumet Farm for a $20,000 fee.

Coach Rocks had been on the board in five of her seven starts heading into Saturday's card, and had the faith of the betting public, who made her the 5-2 second choice in the 11-horse field.

While she led every step of her maiden victory, Coach Rocks sat off the pace saving ground in seventh, then sixth, during the 1 1/16-mile Gulfstream Park Oaks as longshot Eight Thirtyone carved out the opening quarter mile in :23.47. Eight Thirtyone started backing out of the action after being used hard early, leaving Take Charge Paula and Alter Moon side by side through the half-mile in :47.27, with the latter holding a short head advantage.

Take Charge Paula and jockey Jose Ortiz pulled a bit of rope-a-dope when they appeared to be put away on the turn, only to tip outside and come back on to take the lead at the head of the lane. Take Charge Paula opened up by about 2 1/2 lengths before Coach Rocks charged with big strides on the outside to overtake the graded stakes winner.

"When she swung out wide and finding her rhythm, I thought she would grind them down," Romans said. "I know she's fit and distance wasn't an issue, so I thought she would grind them down.

"We dropped down and saved ground. It looked like Luis (Saez) got stopped a little bit on the backside when one backed up into his face. He had to go around, but it all worked out. Good horses overcome bad trips and win good races."

Coach Rocks finished in 1:44.63 over a track rated fast, with 2-1 favorite Take Charge Paula 10 lengths clear of third-place finisher Princess Warrior. Tell Your Mama was fourth, and Alter Moon faded to fifth.

"My plan was to break and be right up front, first or second, but there was a lot of speed in the race," Saez said. "Thankfully, when we got to the three eighths pole, it got clear and she took off. When we came to the stretch, I thought the horse to beat was going to go, but my filly kicked fine and, thank god, we passed them."

Bred in Kentucky by Calumet Farm, Coach Rocks was purchased by Romans for $95,000 from Eddie Woods' consignment to the 2017 Fasig-Tipton Florida select 2-year-olds in training sale. Out of the El Prado (IRE) mare Mexican Moonlight, she improved to two wins from eight starts with $225,682 in earnings.

"I loved her brother, and I thought she was big and pretty," Romans said of his purchase. "She's just gotten better and better."