Audible Makes Statement in Florida Derby

doubled down on the form he flaunted during his handy victory in the Holy Bull Stakes (G2) when he kicked on in the lane after sitting off a hot pace March 31 to win the $1.1 million Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1) at Audible . Gulfstream Park got up for second with Hofburg third and Mississippi fourth. The final time for the 1 1/8-mile distance was 1:49.48. Catholic Boy
Audible, b, 3/c
Into Mischief — Blue Devil Bel, by Gilded Time
Owner: China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners LLC, Starlight Racing, WinStar Farm
Breeder: Oak Bluff Stables, LLC (NY)
Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Jockey: John R. Velazquez
Information provided by Equibase at time of entry.
Pedigree Notes
Into Mischief stands at Spendthrift Farm for $100,000 (2018).
Sale History
FTFMAR2017 • $500,000 • Consignor: Crupi's New Castle Farm, agent • Buyer: China Horse Club & WinStar Farm.
FTNAUG2016 • $175,000 • Consignor: Winter Quarter Farm, agent • Buyer: J.J. Crupi, agent for 4H.
This story will be updated.