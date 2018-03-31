Audible comes home strong to take the Florida Derby

Coglianese Photos

Audible Makes Statement in Florida Derby

The Holy Bull winner backed up that effort with an emphatic triumph March 31.

Audible doubled down on the form he flaunted during his handy victory in the Holy Bull Stakes (G2) when he kicked on in the lane after sitting off a hot pace March 31 to win the $1.1 million Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream Park.

Hofburg got up for second with Mississippi third and Catholic Boy fourth. The final time for the 1 1/8-mile distance was 1:49.48.

