Audible Makes Statement in Florida Derby

Audible doubled down on the form he flaunted during his handy victory in the Holy Bull Stakes (G2) when he kicked on in the lane after sitting off a hot pace March 31 to win the $1.1 million Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream Park.

Hofburg got up for second with Mississippi third and Catholic Boy fourth. The final time for the 1 1/8-mile distance was 1:49.48.

Audible, b, 3/c

Into Mischief — Blue Devil Bel, by Gilded Time Owner: China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners LLC, Starlight Racing, WinStar Farm

Breeder: Oak Bluff Stables, LLC (NY)

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Jockey: John R. Velazquez

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Into Mischief stands at Spendthrift Farm for $100,000 (2018). Sale History

FTFMAR2017 • $500,000 • Consignor: Crupi's New Castle Farm, agent • Buyer: China Horse Club & WinStar Farm.

FTNAUG2016 • $175,000 • Consignor: Winter Quarter Farm, agent • Buyer: J.J. Crupi, agent for 4H.

This story will be updated.