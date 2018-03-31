Godolphin Dominates Turf Races on World Cup Card

Even before Thunder Snow dominated the Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1), the home team colors of Godolphin blue flashed home first in three of the four turf races on the program, including both $6 million events.

The turf success on a warm night under a nearly full desert moon bodes well for the remainder of the year as the Godolphin string returns to Europe—or other points around the globe.

Hawkbill, a 5-year-old, Kentucky-bred son of Kitten's Joy and half brother to grade 1 winner Free Drop Billy, punctuated the near sweep with a front-running, three-length victory over Poet's Word in the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (G1). Another in Godolphin's band, Cloth of Stars, second to Enable in last fall's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1), raced keenly but could not make up ground in deep stretch, settling for third.

Hawkbill, with William Buick up for trainer Charlie Appleby, finished 2,410 meters (about 1 1/2 miles) in 2:29.45. He closed out his 2017 campaign finishing second, beaten a head, in the Northern Dancer Turf Stakes (G1T) at Woodbine and warmed up for the Sheema Classic with a victory in the March 10 Dubai City Of Gold Sponsored By Emirates SkyCargo (G2).

Hawkbill nearly didn't get to run. He acted up in the gate before the start, was backed out and was keenly examined before he was allowed to start.

"It was a couple of scary moments before the start, but, thankfully, he got himself sorted out," Buick said.

It was the second win on the card for Appleby, who had not previously won a race on World Cup night.

"We can all go home tonight and say the 2018 Carnival has been successful," he said.

Appleby said Hawkbill will be considered for one of the many group 1 events remaining in the Hong Kong season.

Video

Earlier on the program, Appleby went from crushing disappointment to elation in little more than the 1 minute and 9 seconds it took to run the Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored by Azizi Developments (G1).

The trainer's international favorite, Blue Point, with Buick scheduled to ride, was scratched at the gate following a veterinary exam. But fortune flipped when Appleby's second string, Jungle Cat, rallied to just nip Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T) winner Stormy Liberal by a half-length in the 1,200-meter (about six-furlong) dash down the turf straight. Conquest Tsunami, prominent early, finished third, giving U.S. runners the top two consolation prizes.

Jungle Cat, a 6-year-old son of Iffraaj, won his third straight race sprinting at Meydan.

Buick said winning with Hawkbill helped make up for the late scratch of Blue Point.

"It's been a very up-and-down night, to say the least," he said. "I lost my best ride of the night, and I wasn't about to have that happen again."

Video

The Godolphin resurgence continued in the Dubai Turf Sponsored by DP World (G1), the first of two $6 million turf races on the program, as Benbatl battled from mid-pack under Oisin Murphy, surged to the front in the stretch and won by 3 1/4 lengths. Last year's winner, Vivlos, led a trio of Japanese runners behind Benbatl with Deirdre and 2016 winner Real Steel finishing in a dead heat for third.

Murphy said once he got Benbatl into stride and found a comfortable position, "I was pretty sure I would win. I've dreamed about horses like this. This is a world-class horse. And, being by Dubawi, hopefully he will improve with age."

Benbatl, a Darley-bred 4-year-old, was a promising force for Godolphin last year in England. But after finishing fifth in the Investec Derby (G1), he was unable to break through at the top level. In three earlier runs during the World Cup Carnival, however, he posted two wins and a second.

"We were just waiting for tonight, to have him sound and ready," said winning trainer Saeed bin Suroor. "We'll give him a break now. After that, Royal Ascot could be the next test for him."

Video

In the turf race Godolphin did not win, the Aga Khan's Vazirabad broke a pair of records with a sweeping late run that captured the Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored by Al Tayer Motors (G2). The 6-year-old Manduro gelding not only became the first Thoroughbred to win on three separate World Cup cards by taking his third straight Gold Cup, he also established a course record, finishing the 3,200 meters (about two miles) in 3:17.92.

A mile and a half into the race, a "three-peat" looked somewhere between unlikely and impossible as jockey Christophe Soumillon had Vazirabad far behind the leaders. Starting his move on the second turn over the sweeping Meydan turf oval, Vazirabad quickly ran into contention and was in front with 100 meters left. He won by one length over local favorite Sheikhzayedroad. Rare Rhythm, who got the better of Vazirabad in the latter's season opener over the course, was along for third in the Gold Cup.

Vazirabad is trained by Alain de Royer-Dupré.

"For sure, it's a great feeling" to win three in a row, Soumillon said. "I just hope he will be back next year to make even more history. Why not?"