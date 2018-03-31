Mendelssohn Provides All the Answers in UAE Derby

Trainer Aidan O'Brien said Mendelssohn had questions to answer coming into the UAE Derby sponsored by Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group (G2) March 31 at Meydan.

After an 18 1/2-length victory in track record time, the only remaining question was: How best to get the colt to Louisville.

All being well, the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) is the next stop for the Scat Daddy colt, a half-brother to multiple champion female Beholder and grade 1 winner and successful sire Into Mischief . His victory in the UAE Derby earned 100 qualifying points in the main Road to the Kentucky Derby points race, ensuring a spot in the Churchill Downs starting gate.

Derrick Smith, Susan Magnier, and Michael Tabor's Mendelssohn came into Saturday's race with a few things to prove, even to his trainer. He won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T) on the turf at Del Mar and a prep race March 9 in England on a synthetic surface. But he had never been beyond a mile or run on dirt.

Questions answered.

With Ryan Moore riding, Mendelssohn jumped quickly out the gate, crossed over in front of UAE Oaks Sponsored by Al Naboodah Construction Group (G3) winner Rayya and led all the way, winning in 1:55.18 on the fast track, more than one second faster than the previous track record. Rayya, a Kentucky-bred Tiz Wonderful filly already ticketed for the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1), held gamely to finish second, three lengths to the good of Reride. Reride was last seen winning the Mine That Bird Derby at Sunland Park in New Mexico.

"The race seemed over once you cut over in front of Rayya?" Moore was asked. "It wasn't," he said, running to his next engagement on the warm night at Meydan.

"Now we know he can get further than a mile," said O'Brien, whose two other starters, Seahenge and Threeandfourpence, failed to make an impression in the UAE Derby.

"For a horse to come here and win by nearly 20 lengths is unbelievable," said M.V. Magnier, representing the Coolmore Partners from Ireland, who purchased Mendelssohn for a sale-toppiing $3 million at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale, where he was consigned by his breeder, Clarkland Farm.

The Derby, Magnier said, "was obviously a dream" for a horse with Mendelssohn's pedigree. "If we could get him to be one half as good as Beholder ..."

Magnier said the owners now are optimistic about their chances of winning the Kentucky Derby for the first time. "Ryan said when he got off him he was still a little green," he said.

O'Brien said the partners will plan a training and travel schedule. "What we usually do is fly as close as we can" to race day, he said.

Mendelssohn first showed promise of living up to his pedigree when he ran second Oct. 14 in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes (G1) at Newmarket. He followed that with the Breeders' Cup win and was given a rest before returning at Dundalk for his Dubai prep.