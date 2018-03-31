Mind Your Biscuits Rallies to Repeat in Golden Shaheen

The reaction came like a ton of bricks as the Americans crossed the wire 1-2-3 in the $2 million Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored By Gulf News (G1).

Chad Summers had eyes wide in amazement, while Jorge Navarro had his hands on his hips, stunned and watching the Meydan video board.

The Summers-trained Mind Your Biscuits was nowhere to be found early on, but arrived on the scene late to just catch the Navarro-trained X Y Jet in the shadow of the wire to win his second straight edition of the Golden Shaheen by a head.

In the final 200 meters, it appeared to be a Rockingham Ranch domination, as champion U.S. sprinter Roy H attempted to wear down his rival carrying the same light blue and black colors. But as it became clear Roy H would not get past the frontrunner, Mind Your Biscuits emerged on the outside.

Last in the eight-horse field turning for home in the 1,200-meter (about six-furlong) dirt test, the New York-bred moved past Roy H, got within a length of X Y Jet with 50 meters to run, and put his head down at the wire to finish the distance in 1:10.12, a track record. Roy H finished third, another three-quarters of a length back.

The race took an unexpected turn early, which may have had just enough of an effect to change the result in such a tight finish. X Y Jet was sent from post 2 by jockey Emisael Jaramillo as expected, but did not get the lead. From of the outside post came the Dubai local, Jordan Sport, and he out-sprinted the speedy gray to the front, crossed over to the rail to put X Y Jet in tight quarters, and forced Jaramillo to angle the Kantharos gelding to the outside in the backstretch.

Out of the inside post, Rosario also got Mind Your Biscuits off the rail early and went into the turn at least three wide, at the back of the field.

"I just hoped he had a last kick, because he was far away," Rosario said. "By the three-sixteenths (pole), I could see I was getting to the horse on the lead, but I still had a long way to go."

Wild Dude, a two-time U.S. grade 1 winner in 2015 now based in Dubai, made a run up the rail to pick up fourth at the age of 8, and was followed by Matera Sky, Jordan Sport, Reynaldothewizard, and My Catch to complete the order of finish.