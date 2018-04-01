Ramseys to Run a String at Woodbine

The good impression Woodbine management made on owner Ken Ramsey during some of his stakes wins at the suburban Toronto track encouraged the Eclipse Award-winning owner to commit a string of horses this year.

Ken and Sarah Ramsey plan to send about ten horses to Woodbine for this year's meet. The string of horses for trainer Mike Maker will be under the eyes of his assistant trainer, Nolan Ramsey, grandson of the Ramseys. Ken Ramsey noted that Nolan is engaged to former jockey Katie Clawsen, who will work as an exercise rider.

"Nolan is learning the game," Ken Ramsey proudly noted.

In 2016 the Ramseys' scored a pair of big wins at Woodbine with Al's Gal in the E. P. Taylor Stakes Presented by HPIBet (G1T) and the Queen's Plate Stakes with Sir Dudley Digges, the first race of Canada's Triple Crown. Ken Ramsey recalled celebrating that victory in the Queen's Room at Woodbine.

"After talking with the media, I had a chance to give a little speech," said the outgoing Ramsey. "I talked about how much I always look for Northern Dancer blood in mares I send to Kitten's Joy . That's been one of the keys to his success. They really appreciated that of course. It went over really well."

Ramsey said the entire day was enjoyable and he jumped at the chance to support this year's meeting, which begins April 21 and runs through mid-December.

"I like to patronize people who are nice to me and try to run their operation in an efficient manner and take care of people," Ramsey said of Woodbine Entertainment Group. "I've had good luck up there."

Earlier this month Sir Dudley Digges won the Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup and Ramsey said the multiple stakes-winning son of Gio Ponti could show up during a stakes in the Keeneland spring meet and Woodbine could be an option later in the year.

Ramsey hopes to make a return to the Queen's Plate as well. This year he's hoping to make the race with Hemp Hemp Hurray, an Ontario-bred who finished a close second in last year's Summer Stakes (G2T) on the Woodbine turf. Hemp Hemp Hurray won the Animal Kingdom Stakes March 31 at Turfway Park.