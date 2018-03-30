Lone Star Park to Introduce Racing Club

Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie is introducing its first ever racing club - a low risk, low cost way to experience Thoroughbred racehorse ownership. Club members will share in the ownership of a racehorse to be raced at Lone Star Park during the 2018 Thoroughbred Season which opens Thursday, April 19 and runs through Sunday, July 22.

The Lone Star Park Racing Club is offering up to 175 shares at $500 each for a horse that will be selected and purchased by multiple graded stakes winning trainer, J. R. Caldwell.

"Several tracks around the US have developed racing clubs with such enormous success, that we decided to follow suit," said Bart Lang, Lone Star Park's Director of Racing. "It's an inexpensive way for fans to get a glimpse inside racehorse ownership and learn about the industry without having to know someone already involved."

The perks of membership to the club are many and include free admission for each club member and one guest for the entire season, plus one season long parking pass, additional guest passes for friends & family on your horse's race day, escorted barn area tours, access to watch your horse's scheduled workouts during morning training hours, updates via email on the horse's progress, access to the saddling paddock on race day to see your horse prepare for its race, access to the winner's circle for the photo if your horse wins, invitations to special club events and best of all the experience of owning a racehorse!

For more information please visit our website at www.lonestarpark.com/lsp-owners/

or email racingclub@lonestarpark.com.

