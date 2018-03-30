Litfin At Large: Reride, Holding Gold Worth a Look

The $10 million Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1) and the $1.1 million Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1) highlight a bountiful holiday weekend of action, as horseplayers of all persuasions celebrate Passover and Easter, not to mention a Blue Moon, April Fools' Day, and the return of Major League Baseball.

The races at Meydan are usually just a watch for yours truly. The dirt races are typically dominated by American-based runners at short prices, and the turf races bring together many unfamiliar horses from the Far East and Australia, making informed comparisons exceedingly difficult.

It's a different story at Gulfstream Park, where the Florida Derby provides the climax of the championship meet and anchors a 14-race program that includes six other stakes, and ushers in the return of Always Dreaming in the Gulfstream Park Hardacre Mile Stakes (G2).

Significantly, the carryover in the Rainbow 6 had reached nearly $4.6 million after racing March 29. Assuming there is no jackpot winner March30, there will be a mandatory payout on a sequence that begins with race 9 and goes through the Honey Fox Stakes (G3T), Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) and the Pan American Stakes (G2T) before concluding with the Florida Derby.

Rather than belaboring the obvious about 4-5 shots like West Coast in the World Cup, and Roy H in the Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored by Gulf News (G1), here are a couple of potential longshot plays elsewhere on the Meydan card, both of which, coincidentally, will be ridden by four-time Eclipse Award winner Javier Castellano:

UAE Derby Sponsored by Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group (race 4, 9:30 am ET): This looks like a strong renewal of the race that, like the Florida Derby, offers 170 qualifying points (100-40-20-10) for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1).

Gold Town and Mendelssohn will take the lion's share of the play, but the American-based runner Reride may be worth a look if allowed to go postward at anything near his 12-1 morning line.

Reride showed enough versatility at 2 to win his debut at 4 1/2 furlongs on dirt, followed by a win over soft turf at a mile, before finishing up with a pace-pressing try in the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (G2), which has turned out to be a key race. The homebred colt by Candy Ride has won both of his starts this year, notably a win in the Mine That Bird Derby over 2-5 shot Runaway Ghost, who returned last Sunday to capture the Sunland Derby (G3).

Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored by Azizi Developments (race 5, 10:05 am ET): This 14-horse turf sprint is such a free-for-all that the one-two finishers from the 2017 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T), Stormy Liberal and Richard's Boy, are both 20-1 on the morning line.

Even higher at 30-1 is Holding Gold, who was less than two lengths behind them in that five-furlong dash at Del Mar after making up considerable ground late. He returned at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots to win his seasonal bow Feb. 17, overcoming a slow pace that received an extremely speed-favoring rating of 4 on Racing Flow's Closer Favorability Ratio (CFR) scale that goes from 1-100.

Holding Gold may appreciate stretching out to six furlongs, where his only prior grass start was a close third in the 2017 Jaipur (G3T) behind Disco Partner's world-record 1:05.67 seconds.

Gulfstream Park Oaks (GP, race 12, 5:26 ET): A baker's dozen entered, but this 170-point qualifying race to the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) will reportedly scratch down to 11, as Heavenhasmynikki will await the Fantasy Stakes (G3) at Oaklawn Park on April 13, and C.S. Incharge will opt for the Central Bank Ashland Stakes (G1) April 7.

The two I am most interested in are Cache (4) and Princess Warrior (9).

With just two starts under her belt, Cache is a work in progress. The daughter of Distorted Humor ran to her backing to win first time out at 6-5 despite racing a bit greenly, and followed with a fifth-place finish in the Davona Dale Stakes (G2), where she lacked room past the quarter-pole and through upper stretch, and galloped out strongly past the wire.

Princess Warrior has fired bullet workouts at Payson Park before and after her only outing this year—a fourth in the Herecomesthebride Stakes (G3T) on the Gulfstream turf course behind Thewayiam, who has swept her three starts at the meet, all of them stakes.

Princess Warrior spent much of the journey in the 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) on a dead rail, and returned three weeks later at Churchill Downs to run second behind Cosmic Burst, who has since won two stakes, capped by the Honeybee Stakes (G3) at Oaklawn three weeks ago.

Xpressbet Florida Derby (GP, race 14, 6:36 ET): Perhaps this is a last-time-was-the-time situation, but I think Audible stands out here based on the final fractions of the contenders, all of which are stretching out from 1 1/16 miles:

Horse Race Last fraction

Promises Fulfilled Xpressbet.com Fountain Of Youth 31.57

Strike Power FOY 31.78

Catholic Boy Sam F. Davis 31.11

Hofburg Maiden Special Weight 31.87

Audible Lambholm South Holy Bull 29.92

That's quite a disparity—well over a full second—and Audible uncorked that finish after racing in close touch to the early pace.