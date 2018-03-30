Leparoux, Romans, Velazquez on Equine Forum on HRRN

Leparoux, Romans, Velazquez, and More on Equine Forum Presented by Red Brand Fence Saturday on HRRN

Join hosts Mike Penna and Jude Feld every Saturday morning at 8:00 AM Eastern on Sirius 219 & XM 206, for the Equine Forum presented by Red-Brand Fence as they speak with guests from all areas of the thoroughbred racing world to keep you in the know on all aspects of the game.

Join us this Saturday as Mike and Jude broadcast live from Gulfstream Park for a special Florida Derby edition of the show. They'll be joined by trainer Jonathan Thomas to talk about his Florida Derby contender Catholic Boy. FTBOA CEO Lonny Powell discusses exciting incentives for Florida-bred runners. Jockey Julien Leparoux talks Florida Derby and looks ahead to opening weekend of the Keeneland Spring Meet. You'll also hear from Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez along with trainers Dale Romans and Mike Hennig. Finally, Gulfstream Park Director of Marketing Mike Nyman and our "Road to the Florida Derby" contest winner Mark Wimsatt join the show.

Join us this Saturday at 8:00 AM Eastern for The Equine Forum presented by Red Brand Fence on our home at Sirius 219, our new XM home at XM 201, and, as always, online and podcast at horseracingradio.net, and on select HRRN affiliates.

67th Florida Derby Presented by FTBOA

Saturday on HRRN

HRRN wraps up our 2018 Saturday at Gulfstream coverage in style this Saturday with coverage of the 67th Xpressbet.com Florida Derby presented by the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association starting at 5:00 PM Eastern. Mike Penna will anchor the coverage and will be joined by analyst Jude Feld as well as Dan Mason. In addition to the G1 Florida Derby we will provide bonus coverage of the G3 Honey Fox, the G2 Gulfstream Park Oaks, the G2 Pan American, and the G2 Hardacre Mile.

Saturday at Gulfstream coverage of the Florida Derby can be heard Saturday starting at 5:00 PM Eastern on Sirius 93, XM 93, or, as always, at horseracingradio.net.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.