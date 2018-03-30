Shareholders Approve Penn National, Pinnacle Merger

Stockholders in Penn National Gaming and Pinnacle Entertainment overwhelmingly approved the regional gaming giants' $2.8 billion merger March 29, removing another hurdle in the creation of a massive casino operation, according to CDC Gaming Reports.

Approximately 86% of Penn's outstanding common shares were voted, with approximately 99% of the votes cast in favor. Similar results were seen in Pinnacle's vote.

Under the terms of the merger, Penn National will pay $20 per share to Pinnacle shareholders, who will also be awarded 0.42 shared in Penn stock in exchange for their Pinnacle shares for a total of $32.47 per share held.

After the deal, Penn National will become the largest U.S. regional gaming operator with 41 properties in 20 different jurisdictions running about 53,500 slot machines, 1,300 table games, and 8,300 hotel rooms. Boyd Gaming would be the second-largest with 28 properties, according to Penn National.

Penn National properties include the following Thoroughbred tracks: Charles Town Races, Mahoning Valley Racetrack, Penn National Race Course, Sam Houston Race Park, and Zia Park. Pinnacle's racing properties include Belterra Park and Retama Park.

Penn National CEO Tim Wilmott said the company will increase its geographic diversity with casinos in 15 of the country's top 30 metropolitan statistical areas.

"The acquisition of Pinnacle's operations will allow Penn National to further raise the bar," Wilmott said. "Today's shareholder vote was another important milestone toward completing the acquisition of Pinnacle."

Last week, gaming regulators in Pennsylvania and West Virginia became the first state agencies to approve the merger, reported CDC Gaming Reports.

"The approval of the transaction by the shareholders of both Pinnacle and Penn represents an important milestone that moves us one step closer to bringing together these two great companies," Pinnacle CEO Anthony Sanfilippo said.

The Federal Trade Commission has reportedly made a second request for additional information and documentation regarding the merger. A CDC Gaming Reports article indicated it is unclear why the FTC made its second request.

When the transaction was announced in December, Pinnacle did announce it would sell four of its Ameristar properties to Boyd Gaming for $575 million in the hopes of avoiding any anti-trust issues related to the merger. These sales would include Belterra Park in Cincinnati.